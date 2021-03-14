Where was ITV's Grace filmed? Locations around Brighton revealed

The filming locations for ITV's Grace revealed. Picture: ITV

Where about's was ITV's Grace filmed and what locations around Brighton were used?

ITV is here to help us through another few weeks of lockdown with their brand new drama Grace.

The two-part series follows Detective Superintendent Roy Grace - played by John Simms - who is a hard-working police officer who has given his life to the job.

It is adapted from writer Peter James’ first two novels in his bestselling series, titled Dead Simple and Looking Good Dead.

According to the ITV synopsis, the first film, Dead Simple, “opens with Grace running enquiries into long forgotten cold cases with little or no prospect of success.

Grace was filmed in and around Brighton. Picture: ITV

"He is fixated by the disappearance of his beloved wife, Sandy, which haunts his thoughts.

"His unorthodox police methods have come under scrutiny once again and Grace is walking a career tightrope and risks being moved from the job he loves most.”

But where is ITV’s Grace shot and what are the filming locations?

Where was ITV's Grace filmed?

Filming for Grace took place in locations across Sussex last year, including Brighton and Hove, Shoreham and Peacehaven.

Crews were spotted down Sydney Street in Brighton as well as a shelter in Western Esplanade, Hove.

Residential street Ferndale Road was also used, as well as Silverdale Road, where a dramatic hit and run scene was shot.

The Brighton Pier was used during filming for ITV's Grace. Picture: ITV

Other filming locations include a Southern Rail train carriage, the Van Alen building in Marine Parade in Brighton, Shoreham Port, as well as Woodingdean.

Despite being filmed during the pandemic, the producers wanted the story to take place in a totally Covid-free world.

This means shopkeepers were asked to temporarily remove signs about face masks and social distancing.

Executive producer Paul Sandler told Heart.co.uk and other press ahead of the show that filming last summer was an ‘enormous challenge’.

He said: “We need it to be in a Covid free world with no social distancing so great deal of thought went into protocols to deliver this safely.

“ITV were incredibly helpful, the whole team pulled together and worked under very difficult conditions.

“Crew broke up into bubbles, sets were dressed in different ways from how one normally would.”

He added: “We managed to pull it off, there were definitely stressful moments at the beginning and it was an enormous challenge but we got through it.”