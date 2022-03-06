Where was The Ipcress File filmed? Locations in Liverpool and Croatia revealed

The Ipcress File was filmed in Liverpool and Croatia. Picture: ITV

The Ipcress File filming locations: Where was the ITV drama filmed?

ITV is bringing back Michael Caine’s classic spy thriller The Ipcress File, which is based on the spy novel by Len Deighton.

This time, Peaky Blinders’ Joe Cole is fronting the series as British army sergeant Harry Palmer.

While the drama is set in Berlin and London in the 1960s, it was actually filmed in totally different locations.

But where was The Ipcress File filmed? Here’s what we know…

Where was The Ipcress File filmed?

Liverpool and Cheshire

The ITV thriller was filmed in Liverpool and Cheshire in early 2021.

Areas such as Hope Street, Rodney Street and Falkner Street were transformed to look like London in the '60s with vintage cars parked up in the street.

Film crews were also spotted outside Liverpool Lime Street station, St George's Hall, Castle Street and the Philharmonic Pub.

Scenes were also shot in a small Cheshire village and in the Nantwich area of Cheshire.

Most of the filming in the UK was in and around Liverpool. Picture: ITV

Croatia

The scenes in Berlin were shot in Croatia between April 2022 and June 2022.

The areas used include stunning backdrops of Split, Rijeka and Opatija.

The Ipcress File was Len Deighton’s first spy novel and introduced British spy Harry Palmer during the Cold War Europe.

The novel has sold 10 million copies worldwide since it was first published in 1962 and a film was made in 1965.

The ITV synopsis for the remake reads: "To avoid prison, Harry Palmer will become a spy. And the case on which he cuts his teeth will be The Ipcress File.

Croatia was used as the backdrop of Berlin. Picture: ITV

"A twist-laden spy thriller with a rich cast of characters, The Ipcress File is a stylish and tense tale of abducted scientists, brainwashing, inter-departmental rivalry, treason, and a possibly unwise romance."

Polly Hill, ITV's Head of Drama said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to be bringing John Hodge’s brilliant adaptation of such an iconic novel to ITV.

"Harry Palmer is an incredible part and this would have been impossible without the right actor, so we are all delighted that Joe Cole will take on the role.

"The talent on and off-screen means this will be a treat for audiences when it comes to ITV.”

There are six episodes of the series, with the first kicking off on Sunday, March 6 at 9pm.