Who is Halle Bailey? The singer starring as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid?

Halle Bailey will star as Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Picture: Disney / Instagram

Halle Bailey is one half of R&B duo, Chloe x Halle, and was first discovered by Beyoncé after posting a string of singing videos on YouTube – here's everything you need to know about the rising star.

Halle Bailey has confirmed she will be starring as Ariel in Disney's forthcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

The 19-year-old singer and actress announced she will be joining the cast as the beautiful mermaid who longs to become a human as she falls head over heels for Prince Eric.

And as she joins Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina among the upcoming movie's cast, here's everything you need to know about the teen star.

Singer and actor Halle Bailey, 19, will play Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid. Picture: Getty

Who is Halle Bailey, and how old is she?

Halle Bailey is one half of R&B duo, Chloe x Halle.

The 19-year-old, who was born in Atlanta, Georgia and raised in Los Angeles, California, rose to fame alongside her sister, Chloe, as part of the music group.

But she was first discovered in 2013 when Beyoncé watched a string of singing videos she had posted on YouTube, including a cover of Bey's very own song Pretty Hurts.

The pop superstar later signed Halle and Chloe up to her Parkwood Entertainment record label and featured Halle in her Grammy award-winning visual album Lemonade during the All Night introduction, alongside Zendaya.

Chloe x Halle have also released music for film and television, including the theme song for the TV show grown·ish, which led to an acting role for Halle as she went on to star as Skylar.

What is Halle Bailey's Instagram?

It doesn't look as though Halle has her own personal Instagram account, but she does post snaps of herself and sister Chloe on a joint page @chloexhalle.

Has Halle Bailey acted before?

Rising star Halle isn't only an incredible singer, she has snagged acting roles in several big shows too.

In 2006, she starred alongside her sister Chloe, Queen Latifah and LL Cool J in the romantic comedy Last Holiday.

She also played herself in an episode of Austin & Ally and appeared in House of Pain, before becoming a regular in black·ish spin-off show, grown·ish.

And The Little Mermaid's director Rob Marshall was clearly impressed by her talents.

He said of Halle: "After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role."

Who else is in Disney's The Little Mermaid live-action remake?

Rumours are still flying around Hollywood as to who will star alongside Halle in the live-action remake.

But Bridesmaids actress Melissa McCarthy is reportedly in talks to star as Ariel's nemesis, evil sea witch Ursula.

It looks as if the US comedian has competition though as Lizzo has already given the singing role her best shot, posting a video of herself singing Poor Unfortunate Souls on Twitter.

For fans that can't wait, filming is expected to begin in early 2020.

Disney has also confirmed there will be more casting news in the coming weeks, so we'll have to wait and see who's going to be part of this world.