What happened to Davina McCall? TV presenter reveals health latest

26 November 2024, 13:47

Davina McCall recovering in bed and wearing her glasses at home
Davina McCall has been open and honest about her benign brain tumour diagnosis. Picture: Davina McCall/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Davina McCall shared with fans her scary health ordeal as she discovers rare colloid cyst and undergoes operation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Davina McCall has had all her family, friends and fans concerned over the past few weeks after she revealed she was going "off grid" to have a brain operation and needed the time to recover.

Sharing the news on her Instagram, the My Mum Your Dad presenter shared a long and detailed video which explained her health condition, the operation she would be having and that she needed nine days in hospital to recover.

Boyfriend Michael Douglas has taken over her social media account to keep everyone posted on her recovery and Davina herself was also well enough to post an update video.

So what exactly has happened to Davina? And how is she doing now? Here's The Masked Singer's judge's latest health update.

Davina McCall and boyfriend Michael Douglas
Davina McCall has thanked boyfriend Michael Douglas for being by her side throughout. Picture: Getty

What has happened to Davina McCall?

On November 15th, Davina shared a video on her Instagram page which explained how a recent health scan didn't give her the results she wanted.

A rare colloid cyst was discovered and after gaining many doctors opinions, Davina decided to have the benign tumour removed in brain surgery.

Boyfriend Michael shared the positive and upbeat video from Davina after her surgery and captioned the video: "Hey everyone. Michael here. @davinamccall will be “off grid” for a bit while she recovers from this brain operation.

"She is in great shape and in very good hands. I’ll I do the odd update from her account here for anyone interested. I’m sure she’ll read all the comments when she’s able to so feel free to send love. The support of people is amazingly powerful. Have a great day everyone. Michael xxx."

How is Davina McCall now?

Back home and recovering in her own comforts, Davina has been well enough to update her followers with another video message.

She captioned it: "Hey!!! Thank you. For the messages. It’s meant the world. Just want to thanks @mdlondon, who gets best boyfriend ever award. Voted for by me and everyone that knows us. Also … best mum ever award goes to @gabbamccall. Thank you mumma. For being best grandma and mumma ever.

"I am feeling much better. Had a great nights sleep in my own bed. Have a couple of sleeps during the day which keeps my brain clear … slowly slowly… Huge gratitude, and love for the world and my life and the beautiful people in it. Thank you to all my friends. You are the best. Thank you to @clevelandclinic and my amazing neurosurgeon. Kevin. I love you. Thank you Sydney, Sarah, and all the amazing beautiful souls that cared for me. Get used to this. It’s going to be pouring out of me."

Davina said she is having some short-term memory struggles that she can "work on" and that she's keeping a diary of everything that's happening to help make her feel "safe".

What is a colloid cyst?

This is a rare and non-cancerous brain tumour that tends to stay in one place rather than spreading. There are many different types which depend where on the brain they are found.

Symptoms, surgery and recovery, according to the NHS, all depend on the type of tumour but to find out more, please check here.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

What does 'holding space' mean?

What does 'holding space' mean? Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande 'Defying Gravity' interview explained
Everything you need to know about Ed Sheeran's new song Under The Tree

Ed Sheeran Under The Tree: Lyrics, music video and 'That Christmas' film explained

Gary Barlow of Take That performs on stage

Gary Barlow announces huge Songbook UK tour for 2025: Tickets, prices, venues and dates revealed
Band Aid's four versions

Band Aid: Who sings each line in every version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'

I'm A Celeb will start voting people off show

When do they start voting people off I'm A Celebrity?

I'm A Celebrity

Barry McGuigan ruffled Jane Moore's feathers on I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celebrity fans convinced Jane Moore is causing camp tension for specific reason

I'm A Celebrity

Davina McCall has opened up about her recent surgery

Davina McCall gives emotional update after brain tumour surgery

Bob Geldof is celebrating 40 years of Band Aid

Bob Geldof looks back at 40 years of Band Aid as new version is released

I'm A Celeb 2024 has begun

What time is I'm a Celeb on tonight and when does it finish?

I'm A Celebrity

The Sugababes are going on their biggest tour ever in 2025

Sugababes tour 2025: UK and Europe dates, venues and ticket prices revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The Sugagbabes has had a variety of band members through the years

Who were all the Sugababes members? From the original line up until now explained

Coleen and Wayne Rooney are worth millions of pounds

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's net worth revealed: How they made their millions

I'm A Celebrity secret signals revealed

I'm A Celebrity 2024 secret signals to family and friends explained

I'm A Celebrity

Who is Reverend Richard Coles' partner?

Reverend Richard Coles partner: Who is the I'm A Celebrity star's boyfriend Dickie Cant?

I'm A Celebrity TV schedule revealed

Is I'm A Celebrity on every night including Saturday and Sunday?

I'm A Celebrity

How much are the celebrities being paid to go on I'm A Celebrity 2024?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 fees: How much each celeb is being paid

I'm A Celebrity

Rebekah Vardy is not holding back when it comes to sharing her opinion on Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy slams Coleen Rooney again as she brands her "dull" on I'm A Celebrity

Maura Higgins and Shane McGuigan relationship explained

Maura Higgins' relationship with Barry McGuigan's son Shane explained

Richard Coles was part of an 80s band

Rev Richard Coles band: Inside his music career with the Communards

Maura Higgins has given her opinion on the Wagatha Christie drama

Maura Higgins reveals she's 'Team Coleen Rooney' amid Rebekah Vardy feud

I'm A Celebrity

Davina McCall dressed up on the red carpet as well as her doing yoga in purple gym wear and her dressed in full denim

Davina McCall: TV presenter's age, partner, ex-husband and children revealed

GK Barry's girlfriend Ella Rutherford is a famous sports star

Who is GK Barry's girlfriend? Her relationship with Ella Rutherford revealed

Tulisa is entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2024

Tulisa facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, real name, relationships and full career details

Alan Halsall is moving from Corrie to I'm A Celeb this November

Alan Halsall facts: Coronation Street star's age, girlfriend, ex-wife, daughter and career revealed
Oti Mabuse has joined the I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up

Oti Mabuse facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, husband, children and career revealed

Jane Moore is swapping Loose Woman for the I'm A Celebrity jungle this 2024

Jane Moore facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, ex-husband, children and career revealed