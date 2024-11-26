What happened to Davina McCall? TV presenter reveals health latest

Davina McCall has been open and honest about her benign brain tumour diagnosis. Picture: Davina McCall/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Davina McCall shared with fans her scary health ordeal as she discovers rare colloid cyst and undergoes operation.

Davina McCall has had all her family, friends and fans concerned over the past few weeks after she revealed she was going "off grid" to have a brain operation and needed the time to recover.

Sharing the news on her Instagram, the My Mum Your Dad presenter shared a long and detailed video which explained her health condition, the operation she would be having and that she needed nine days in hospital to recover.

Boyfriend Michael Douglas has taken over her social media account to keep everyone posted on her recovery and Davina herself was also well enough to post an update video.

So what exactly has happened to Davina? And how is she doing now? Here's The Masked Singer's judge's latest health update.

Davina McCall has thanked boyfriend Michael Douglas for being by her side throughout. Picture: Getty

What has happened to Davina McCall?

On November 15th, Davina shared a video on her Instagram page which explained how a recent health scan didn't give her the results she wanted.

A rare colloid cyst was discovered and after gaining many doctors opinions, Davina decided to have the benign tumour removed in brain surgery.

Boyfriend Michael shared the positive and upbeat video from Davina after her surgery and captioned the video: "Hey everyone. Michael here. @davinamccall will be “off grid” for a bit while she recovers from this brain operation.

"She is in great shape and in very good hands. I’ll I do the odd update from her account here for anyone interested. I’m sure she’ll read all the comments when she’s able to so feel free to send love. The support of people is amazingly powerful. Have a great day everyone. Michael xxx."

How is Davina McCall now?

Back home and recovering in her own comforts, Davina has been well enough to update her followers with another video message.

She captioned it: "Hey!!! Thank you. For the messages. It’s meant the world. Just want to thanks @mdlondon, who gets best boyfriend ever award. Voted for by me and everyone that knows us. Also … best mum ever award goes to @gabbamccall. Thank you mumma. For being best grandma and mumma ever.

"I am feeling much better. Had a great nights sleep in my own bed. Have a couple of sleeps during the day which keeps my brain clear … slowly slowly… Huge gratitude, and love for the world and my life and the beautiful people in it. Thank you to all my friends. You are the best. Thank you to @clevelandclinic and my amazing neurosurgeon. Kevin. I love you. Thank you Sydney, Sarah, and all the amazing beautiful souls that cared for me. Get used to this. It’s going to be pouring out of me."

Davina said she is having some short-term memory struggles that she can "work on" and that she's keeping a diary of everything that's happening to help make her feel "safe".

What is a colloid cyst?

This is a rare and non-cancerous brain tumour that tends to stay in one place rather than spreading. There are many different types which depend where on the brain they are found.

Symptoms, surgery and recovery, according to the NHS, all depend on the type of tumour.