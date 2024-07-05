When are Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu playing? Their Wimbledon schedule revealed

5 July 2024, 10:59

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray will be participating in the Mixed Doubles at Wimbledon
Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray will be participating in the Mixed Doubles at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are pairing up to take part in the Mixed Doubles at Wimbledon 2024, but when is their next match?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tennis icons Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu are set to take Wimbledon by storm in the Mixed Doubles tournament.

Following Andy crashing out of the Men's Doubles with his brother Jamie, the 37-year-old will be looking to get further in the competition with Emma. While the 21-year-old still has a chance to claim victory in the Ladies' Singles championship, we're excited to see how she and Andy perform together.

While those in the Royal Box and the stadium can watch them in person, lots of us will be enjoying their game against Marcelo Arévalo and Zhang Shuai on TV.

But when are Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu playing next? Their Wimbledon matches explained.

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray have been training together
Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray have been training together. Picture: Getty

When are Andy and Emma playing?

Mixed Doubles duo Emma and Andy are set to play their first game together on Saturday the 6th of July, starting at 11am.

They are set to play against Marcelo Arévalo and Zhang Shuai, however the court they are due to compete on has not been announced yet. Coverage of the match will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Andy Murray will be hoping to win the Mixed Doubles at Wimbledon
Andy Murray will be hoping to win the Mixed Doubles at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

This is the first time Andy and Emma will play together at Wimbledon, with the male player explaining how their partnership came about.

Andy disclosed to reporters how he and Emma got together, saying: "I chatted a little bit with my team about it, saying: 'So what is it exactly you want to try and get out of that?’

"And firstly, I want to be competitive in the matches and then, I guess, playing with another Brit as well was going to be something that would be nice. And she's obviously one of the top British players and she would have been top of the list.

"I texted her last night. Thankfully I got quite a quick reply. It was quite late yesterday evening when I sent the message. It would have been after 9pm, so I was a bit worried she might be in bed but, yeah, I got a quick reply. She said: ‘Yeah let's do this!'"

Emma Raducanu is playing at Wimbledon 2024
Emma Raducanu is playing at Wimbledon 2024. Picture: Getty

Speaking about teaming up with the 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon champion, Emma has explained her excitement at playing alongside Andy.

She revealed: "My doubles record isn't exactly the longest or most vast but I couldn't say no. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"For me it's a gift and an honour that he asked me; a moment that I could never say no to. I'm super excited to be on the mixed doubles court and I just hope that I can learn a thing or two about coming to the net!"

Emma continued: "For me, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I think some things are bigger than just tennis.

"At the end of my life, at the end of my career when I'm like 70 years old, I know I'm going to have that memory of playing Wimbledon with Andy Murray in a home slam. For me, it was an honour to be asked."

