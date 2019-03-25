Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong divorce in 'deadlock' amid claims he's set to propose Anne-Marie

25 March 2019, 11:24

Lisa Armstrong and Ant McPartlin
Lisa Armstrong and Ant McPartlin. Picture: getty

New reports claim Ant and Lisa are still odds end as to how to split the Saturday Night Takeaway host's £60 million fortune.

Ant McPartlin's divorce from Lisa Armstrong appears to be getting more complicated by the day, with their legal battle over the I'm a Celeb... host's £60 million fortune reaching boiling point.

Reports by The Sun claim Ant, who filed for divorce from Lisa back in January 2018, is at a deadlock in his settlement as Lisa refuses to sign a non-disclosure agreement, with friends also claiming he wants to propose to girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett in the near future.

It's claimed the 43-year-old presenter has insisted he will share his multimillion pound fortune with Lisa and has number of offers, however, insiders close to the makeup artist claim she is yet to receive a formal offer from her ex-husband.

Lisa was granted a decree nisi in October, however, talks have apparently come to a stand still after the ending their 12-year marriage. 

London Celebrity Sightings - January 24, 2019
London Celebrity Sightings - January 24, 2019. Picture: Getty

A source said: "It's hit rock bottom. It's like Brexit. There's no deal, no way forward and lots of bickering. It could eventually be decided by the courts.

"All Lisa wants is for a deal to be done so that she can move on with her life. But she feels she's been left in limbo. She says no one from Ant's side has made a formal financial offer."

The news comes after friends claim they are expecting Ant to propose to his new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, whom he has been dating since February last year.

A source told The Sun: "She has moved in with him very recently.

“It is obviously a big step for them....

“But they just want to be together and their home is really a love-nest.

"Their friends half-expect further news, like an engagement..."

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Mel B claims she had sex with Geri Halliwell

What happened between Mel B and Geri Halliwell and what have the Spice Girls said?

Celebrities

Jacqueline Jossa gave a teary-eyed rant after cruel trolls criticised her figure

Jacqueline Jossa posts teary rant at 'fat-shaming' trolls

Celebrities

Lorraine Kelly avoided a £1.2million tax bill from HMRC

Lorraine Kelly fans turn on her in wake of tax controversy

Celebrities

Fleur East is engaged

Fleur East announces she’s engaged to boyfriend of nine years Marcel Badiane-Robin

Celebrities

Christian Dior : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020

Victoria star Jenna Coleman “sets a really high bar” says new co-star

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

The mum was inundated with offers of breast milk from strangers on the internet (stock image)

Mum begs strangers for BREAST MILK on Facebook

Lifestyle

School unisex toilet debate

Secondary school receives backlash after installing CCTV cameras in unisex toilets

Lifestyle

Cheryl joined bandmates Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh at Rochelle Humes’ 30th birthday party over the weekend.

Cheryl joins Girls Aloud pals at Rochelle Humes’ 30th birthday bash

Celebrities

The powerful paste is available at budget home stores including Home Bargains, Poundland and The Range.

Cleaning-mad mum uses £1 paste to transform frying pans

Lifestyle

Louis Tomlinson Visits KISS FM

Louis Tomlinson braves family day out to celebrate twin sisters' birthdays

Celebrities