Private photo of Beyonce and Jay Z’s kids leaked online, revealing what twins Sir and Rumi look like

5 April 2019, 14:19 | Updated: 5 April 2019, 14:21

2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside
Beyonce and Jay Z have told the publication to take the picture down. Picture: Getty

Beyonce's 21-month-old the twins can be seen clearly in a new image that leaked to the Hollywood Unlocked this week, as they pose with their older sister Blue Ivy.

A new photo of Beyonce and Jay Z's twin babies Rumi and Sir Carter has been leaked to the internet.

Both the Crazy in Love hitmaker and the Roc Nation rapper have been very choosy about when they show their children, who were born in July 2017.

When they were born Beyoncé did a glamorous photoshoot where she debuted her twin babies for the first time in a picture posted to Instagram, however, fans haven't really seen what they look like since.

67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen
Blue Ivy is Beyonce's eldest daughter, she is aged seven. Picture: Getty

Now aged 21-months-old the twins can be seen clearly in a new image that leaked to the Hollywood Unlocked this week, as they pose with their older sister Blue Ivy aged seven.

It's not clear how the image came to light, but it appears to be a mobile phone image of a picture hanging on a wall - as you can see the glare from a lampshade in the photo.

Owner of Hollywood Unlocked, Jason Lee told INSIDER that the portrait was taken down Wednesday afternoon after a Beyoncé representative told him the image was "not authorized."

"We received a photo of Beyoncé's children via an anonymous source and posted the image believing that it had already been posted by the Carters."

After receiving a call from Beyoncé's representative and learning that the image was not authorized we immediately removed it from our platform out of respect for their privacy."

