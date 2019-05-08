How many kids do Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have and when did they get married?

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the ULTIMATE power couple. Not only do they have beautiful children, their banter is on. point.

Gossip Girl star Blake Lively is pregnant with her and Ryan Reynolds' third child.

The couple revealed the happy news as they stepped out on the red carpet for the New York premiere of Ryan's new film, Pokemon Detective Pikachu.

Here's the lowdown about Blake and Ryan's relationship and how many kids they have together...

Pregnant Blake Lively looked ethereal on the red carpet for Detective Pikachu. Picture: Getty

How many kids do Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have?

The glamorous couple currently have two children together, but it was revealed on Thursday 2nd May, 2019, that Blake was expecting their third child.

They stepped out in New York's Times Square for the premiere of Ryan's new film, Pokemon Detective Pikachu.

Blake was wearing a vibrant yellow Retrofête dress, hugging her baby bump, while husband Ryan donned a cream suit with denim waistcoat.

We saw James and Inez for the first time as their dad Ryan Reynolds was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Picture: Getty

What are their names?

Their firstborn was a girl, whom they named James after Ryan Reynolds' late father, who passed away in 2015.

James has a younger sister called Inez, who is now two years old.

While the pair have been very private when it comes to their children, fans caught a glimpse of them when their father was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

When did Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds get married and how did they meet?

In 2012, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tied the knot in secret.

According to reports, they got married in front of 35 guests.

The intimate ceremony took place in Charleston, South Carolina.

They met on set of Green Lantern (2011), while Blake was still dating her Gossip Girl co-star, Penn Badgley, who played Dan Humphry.

Ryan was also in a relationship at the time; he was married to Hollywood actress, Scarlett Johansson.

They stayed in touch as friends, but when they both split from their respective partners, they went on a double date with each other.