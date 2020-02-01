Declan Donnelly reveals Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick saved his dog’s life after savage fox attack

Dec has thanked The Supervet for treating his beloved sausage dog, Rocky. Picture: Twitter

The Saturday Night Takeaway host thanked the well-known telly vet for nursing his beloved dachshund back to health.

Declan Donnelly has thanked The Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick for saving his beloved dachshund's life after his pet suffered a brutal fox attack in his garden last Sunday.

The Saturday Night Takeaway host, 44, showered the telly vet with praise after he treated sausage dog Rocky for injuries following the savage scrap with the wild animal.

Another thank you to this guy @ProfNoelFitz & his amazing staff for looking after Rocky & getting him back on his feet after a run-in with a grumpy fox in our garden. Cheeky bugger! The care & attention from @fitzpatrickref is so reassuring & comforting. Thanks again everyone.D x pic.twitter.com/Hp6HCbnifh — antanddec (@antanddec) January 31, 2020

Taking to Twitter to let his fans know the pint-sized pooch was on the mend, Dec wrote next to a heartwarming snap of Noel and his buddy: "Another thank you to this guy @ProfNoelFitz & his amazing staff for looking after Rocky & getting him back on his feet after a run-in with a grumpy fox in our garden. Cheeky bugger!

"The care & attention from @fitzpatrickref is so reassuring & comforting. Thanks again everyone.D x"

The animal doctor replied: "An absolute pleasure guys x".

Dec bought Rocky in 2013 and the two have been inseparable ever since. Picture: Instagram

Dec, who first welcomed Rocky into the family back in 2013, has taken his furry friend to see Noel on a number of occasions and always shows his gratitude for the "amazing and groundbreaking" work he does.

The award-winning presenter branded the celebrity medic and his team "heroes" online to show his appreciation for the experts who nursed his best friend back to health.

The Saturday Night Takeaway host branded telly vet Noel a 'hero'. Picture: Instagram

Dec wrote: “Another thank you to this legend and the amazing staff at @fitzpatrick_referrals for taking care of Rocky after the silly sausage hurt his back again!

"We never fail to be impressed by the kindness and care shown by all. You’re heroes! D x #dachshund #dachshundsofinstagram #supervet."

The gorgeous dachshund was rushed to the vets in January 2019 for emergency treatment after injuring his spine.

The Geordie presenter is so close to his four-legged friend that he even brought Rocky along to the BGT finals this year when Dec's presenting partner Ant McPartlin pulled out last minute.

He told his social media followers: "Rocky has come to keep me company and show moral support as I’ll be on my own tonight, although I’m getting the feeling he’s not as excited about the start of the BGT semi-finals as I am."

Dec's dog Rocky and Ant's dog Hurley are best buddies. . Picture: Instagram

And just like the cheeky TV duo, Dec's dog and Ant's black Labrador Hurley are best buds, too.

He said previously: "We had a bit of time off last summer so we thought it would be good to get dogs and spend time with them while they were puppies.

"Now are dogs are best mates… It's nice because we've got the excuse that we need to take the dogs for a walk now and then we stop for a pint."