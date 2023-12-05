Ashley Cain hits back at trolls after announcing he is expecting his second child

By Hope Wilson

Ashley Cain has responded to negative comments regarding his baby news.

Ashley Cain, 33, has hit back at trolls after announcing he is set to become a father again, two years after the death of his eight-month-old daughter, Azaylia.

The influencer revealed the happy news earlier this week, however not all of the responses to his announcement have been positive.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain yesterday, Ashley opened up about finding out he was going to be a father again, admitting that he had feelings of 'guilt'.

The charity founder stated: "It was different because I felt slightly guilty, I felt slightly hurt for Azaylia and I didn't really expect this to be the case."

Ashley Cain has revealed he is expecting his second child. Pictured here with Azalyia Cain. Picture: Instagram/@mrashleycain

Ashley continued: "But very quickly, like I do, I took the responsibility of being a father. I realise that every child is a blessing and I got myself in the right mind frame and had a long time to think about it."

During the interview it was also confirmed that the mother of his second child was not his ex-partner Safiyya Vorajee, 35, who is the mother of Azaylia.

This led many trolls to criticise Ashley and his announcement, however upon seeing these messages, the TV star decided to post his own statement.

Ashley Cain revealed he had feelings of 'guilt' around having another child. Pictured here with Azaylia Cain. Picture: Instagram/@mrashleycain

Sharing an image of a lion their cub on Instagram, Ashley wrote:

"To everyone reading this whether you love me or hate me.. I wish you love, strength & blessings! 🦁✊🏾🧡 This isn't a post for sympathy, it's a post to say it how it is..

"I am a man that went through a tragic 6 month battle with my daughter fighting cancer. I am a man that witnessed that terrible illness take her life. I am a man that had to bury the most precious thing I have ever seen, touched & witnessed.

"I am a man that not only is dealing with grief, but remained strong to help those around me deal with theirs. I am a man that made promises and commitments to his daughter that he would be the best person he could be to make a positive difference in this world for other children that follow in her footsteps."

Ashley Cain often posts moving images of his late daughter Azaylia Cain. Picture: Instagram/@mrashleycain

Ashley continued: "I am a man that kept that promise and despite his feelings everyday, does what he needs to do to make that happen. I am also a man that chooses to help others fight their demons, open up about their problems and be brave enough to tackle and improve their mental health.

"I am a man that even though not with his ex partner, provided a safe space for her surrounded by his very own family for years after they spilt.

"I am a family man.. A lover, a carer and a fighter for myself, my people and the things that I believe in. & now I am a man that is having another child, not with a partner, but with a lady that is a good person, who I trust & believe will be a great mother."

Ashley Cain and his ex-partner Safiyya Vorajee documented their daughter Azaylia Cain's cancer journey. Pictured at her funeral in 2021. Picture: Getty

Ashley added: "Being that man, I will be a present father to my child. I will love, care & protect him at all costs for the rest of my life. I am a man that has took heat over and over again while caring for his terminally ill child. I am a man that has continued taking that heat since losing his precious child.

"I am also a man that is prepared to continue to take that heat to continue his daughters legacy, to continue having a positive impact in this world & to make sure that I can be the best father that I can be to my son.

"I am a man that will not only take that heat, but I will control the flames to make sure they don't burn others that I care about in the process. I am a man, a human being, not a perfect one, but one that is committed to doing as best as he possibly can."

Ashley Cain often posts sweet videos of his daughter Azaylia Cain on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@mrashleycain

Since Azaylia's passing, Ashley and Safiyya have raised millions of pounds in memory of their daughter and founded The Azaylia Foundation, which aims to fight cancer in children.

The pair were recognised for their charity work and bestowed an Honorary Doctorate of Letters from Coventry University last month.

