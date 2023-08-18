Charlotte Hawkins breaks down on Good Morning Britain over death of beloved dog

By Hope Wilson

Charlotte Hawkins became emotional while talking about the death of her beloved dog Bailey.

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins, 48, broke down in tears on the show after discussing the death of her 16-year-old dog Bailey.

The TV favourite recently announced that her rescue dog Bailey had passed away, however she had not spoken about her loss on camera.

Charlotte's co-star Adil Ray, 49, began the conversation regarding Bailey's death saying: "I have to say, by the way, condolences to you, you recently lost your dog, Bailey."

Charlotte then became overwhelmed and said: "It's very sad, I'm getting upset now, sorry."

Charlotte Hawkins announced the death of her dog Bailey. Picture: Instagram/Charlotte Hawkins

As the presenter began to cry she was comforted by Adil who checked to see if she was ok.

Charlotte replied: "I didn't expect that, that's the thing, it's hit me really hard actually.

"Thank you to everybody who sent me a message because I have not been able to talk about it and I've had so much support from people.

"I think for anyone who has lost a pet, you know how much they mean to you. She was with us for 16 years, a beautiful, gorgeous rescue dog who we loved very dearly."

Charlotte Hawkins was comforted by Adil Ray as she discussed the death of her dog. Picture: ITV

Charlotte announced the death of her adored dog earlier this week. The GMB presenter took to Instagram to share an emotional post which featured sweet pictures of Bailey.

The message began: "It’s taken a while for me to be able to post this as I can’t believe she’s gone. Our beautiful, gorgeous rescue dog Bailey has left us.

"She brought us so much joy over the last 16 years. One of the family, who was much-loved by all who met her. She had such a lovely nature, and helped cure quite a few who had a fear of dogs."

Charlotte Hawkins posted a number of pictures with Bailey. Picture: Instagram/Charlotte Hawkins

Charlotte continued: "She was filmed recently for my @itvtonight documentary, then died just a few days afterwards so that’s the last footage I have of her.

"She’ll be very much-missed. There’s now no patter of paws coming to greet me, no wagging tail at the door. It’s not the same without her 😔🐾"

Charlotte Hawkins with her daughter Ella Rose and dog Bailey. Picture: Instagram/Charlotte Hawkins

The post was flooded with comments of support for Charlotte during this difficult time.

Fellow GMB presenter Susanna Reid wrote: "So so sorry Charlotte - I know how much you loved Bailey - an adored member of your family - sending you love ❤️"

Comedian Alan Carr added: "Oh no!!!! 😢 sending you lots of love ❤️" and presenter Ben Fogle replied: "So sorry Charlotte ❤️"

Bailey was a beloved member of Charlotte Hawkins' family. Picture: Instagram/Charlotte Hawkins

Charlotte's eight-year-old daughter Ella Rose had a close relationship with Bailey, as well as Charlotte's husband Mark.

The presenter has been part of the GMB team since 2014 after starting her broadcasting career back in 1999.

