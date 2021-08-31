Stephen cast: Who is Adil Ray and what else has the Good Morning Britain presenter been in?

Adil Ray is starring in Stephen on ITV. Picture: ITV

Is Adil Ray in Stephen? Here's what we know about the Good Morning Britain presenter...

Stephen is currently airing on ITV and follows the story of Stephen Lawrence’s family after the teenager was murdered in a racially motivated attack in 1993.

Six years after his death, ITV produced a drama called, The Murder of Stephen Lawrence.

And now the sequel of the drama picks up in 2006 and focuses on Stephen’s parents Doreen and Neville.

Stephen is airing for three episodes on ITV this month. Picture: ITV

Among the star-studded cast, viewers recognised Good Morning Britain presenter Adil Ray in the three part drama. Here’s what we know about his role…

Is Adil Ray in Stephen?

Yes, Adil Ray is playing the role of Imran Khan QC in Stephen.

Mr Khan is a solicitor chiefly known for representing the family of Stephen Lawrence.

Opening up about his role, Adil told his Instagram followers: “I play a small part in an important bit of television this week. Stephen @itv stars the brilliant @sharlenewhyte, Steve Coogan, and Hugh Quarshie.

"The follow-up drama begins in 2006 and focuses on the investigation into the racially motivated murder of Stephen Lawrence in 1993. I play Doreen’s lawyer, Imran Khan. A tragic story of injustice but also of courage and defiance as the family fought for justice for Stephen."

What else has Adil Ray been in?

Good Morning Britain viewers will recognise him for regularly co-presenting the show alongside Susanna Reid.

The 47-year-old created and co-writes the BBC One comedy Citizen Khan, which he also stars in.

He has previously appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2016 Birthday Honours for services to broadcasting.

He also recently became the first Patron for the new Screen and Film School Birmingham, which will open its doors in September 2021.

His other TV credits include the role of Sadiq Nawaz in the Channel 4 drama series Ackley Bridge, as well as presenting gigs such as The One Show and gameshow Lingo.

Adil Ray has been appointed an OBE. Picture: ITV

Is Adil Ray married?

Adil Ray is not married and he previously opened up about being single.

He said back in January: "I'm completely single at the moment - looking for The One.

"I've been single for a long time.

"When the first lockdown happened, I thought it would be OK because we'd be back out and dating by Christmastime.

"It's frustrating. Even if you get introduced to somebody and you're chatting to them online, how long do you do that for?"