How many episodes are there of ITV's Stephen?

Stephen is airing for three episodes on ITV this month. Picture: ITV

Stephen episode guide: How many episodes are there and when does the ITV drama finish?

ITV has released a sequel to their 1999 drama The Murder of Stephen Lawrence this week, with new drama Stephen.

The series focuses on the aftermath of the the racially motivated murder of Stephen Lawrence in 1993, and will follow his family as they try to get justice.

Starring the likes of Sharlene Whyte, Steve Coogan, and Hugh Quarshie, it picks up thirteen years after the murder, at a critical point in the investigation.

Stephen is airing on ITV this month. Picture: ITV

But how many episodes are there of Stephen and how long is it on for? Here’s what we know about the ITV drama…

There are three episodes of Stephen.

The first instalment airs on August, 30 and then it will run weekly for three weeks after that.

This means the final episode is on September 13.

After the first episode airs, the series will be available in full on ITV Hub and Britbox.

Stephen episode guide:

Episode 1 - Monday, August 30

ITV synopsis: “On 22nd April 1993, 18-year-old black student, Stephen Lawrence was murdered by a gang of racists on a London street.

Stephen follows the aftermath of the racially motivated murder of Stephen Lawrence. Picture: ITV

“Thirteen years later, in 2006, the murder remains unsolved and Stephen’s parents Doreen and Neville continue their fight for justice.

“Meanwhile, DCI Clive Driscoll finds Stephen’s cold case files and takes on the case. Shocked by historical failures and omissions, Clive tasks an independent team of forensic scientists to conduct a fresh examination of the evidence.

“After a forensic breakthrough, Clive reaches out to Doreen and Neville and assures them he is going to bring Stephen’s killers to justice. While they are encouraged by the progress Clive’s team have made, Doreen remains wary, jaded by past experiences with the police.”

Episode 2 - Monday, September 6

ITV synopsis: “Clive tries to win back Doreen’s trust after details of the investigation are leaked to the press. Doreen feels that there are people inside the Metropolitan police who do not want him to succeed.

“As well as reassuring the family, Clive needs to win back the confidence of key witnesses whose co-operation will be vital if the case goes to trial.

Adil Ray is starring in Stephen on ITV. Picture: ITV

“During a service on the 15th anniversary of the murder, Clive receives news that Stephen’s blood has been found on one of the suspect’s clothing.

“Despite this breakthrough, Clive’s team need to prove the integrity of the chain of evidence before they can make arrests; a task complicated by the incompetence of previous investigations.”

Episode 3 - Monday, September 13

ITV synopsis: “Gary Dobson and David Norris stand trial for Stephen’s murder. The defence argue that potential cross contamination in the years since the murder makes forensic evidence unsafe.

“The prosecution counter that the blood on Dobson’s jacket was wet when it soaked into the fabric, meaning the wearer must have been present at the attack. During a nerve wracking wait for the jury to return, Doreen tells Clive that whatever the verdict, the fight for justice will go on.

“The jury find Dobson and Norris guilty. The judge commends Clive and says he expects him to pursue the remaining suspects. Instead, Clive is forced into retirement. Doreen is outraged. Clive reminds her that justice is bigger than his investigation.”