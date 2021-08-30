Stephen filming locations in London: Where was the ITV drama filmed?

Where was ITV's Stephen filmed? Here's what you need to know about the ITV drama...

ITV’s sequel to their landmark 1999 drama The Murder of Stephen Lawrence, is airing this month.

The three-part series begins in 2006 and focuses on the aftermath of the racially motivated murder of Stephen Lawrence in 1993.

It stars huge names Sharlene Whyte and Hugh Quarshie, who will be depicting Stephen’s mum and dad in the follow-up drama.

But where was Stephen filmed? See the locations around London…

Stephen was filmed in and around London.

A TV crew was spotted filming outside Epping police station all the way back in February, with production taking place outside the High Street building.

Other filming locations include St Martin-in-the Fields in Trafalgar Square, which is where various memorial services have been held for Stephen over the years, including for the 10th, 15th and 20th anniversaries.

St Martin’s connection with the Lawrence family dates back to 1998, when the church founded The Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust.

Opening up about filming these large crowd scenes during the pandemic, executive producer, Mark Redhead said: “We have a big scene filmed at the original location of St Martin-in-the Fields.

“In real life there were several hundred people there to mark the 15th anniversary of Stephen Lawrence’s death.

“So we had to reflect that with social distancing and 20 extras, when normally we would have just filled the church.”

The Old Bailey was also used as a filming location, which was where Stephen’s trial originally took place.

Sharlene Whyte - who is starring as Doreen Lawrence, said: “We filmed the Old Bailey court scenes at another location.

“Those scenes were heartbreaking. Imagining what it would have been like for Doreen to see two of the killers of her child in the 18 dock. She also makes a speech outside the court at the end of the trial. That was very powerful.”

Producer Madonna Baptiste, also opened up about filming last year during the Covid pandemic, saying the cast and crew found it difficult to communicate.

“The main issue filming in a pandemic was ensuring not everyone was in the same space,” she said.

“Usually when you have a production office, everyone is there and you will have lots of impromptu meetings. It was challenging to keep sharing information while being unable to gather together.

“The location manager, for example, will normally come back from seeing a location and go straight to the production office where everyone will be so we can talk about it. Due to the pandemic that was more difficult, but we managed to do it via Zoom calls with the main production team.”