Mum-of-22 Sue Radford enjoys 19th holiday in 21 months

27 September 2023, 12:40

Radfords deny spoiling their kids

By Hope Wilson

Sue Radford and her family went on a short break in the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sue Radford, 48, and her family returned from their 19th holiday in 21 months.

The mum-of-22 and her husband Noel, 52, took their children to their family motorhome for a weekend of fun and relaxation.

Sue posted a series of Instagram Stories documenting their short break, along with the caption: "Had such a lovely weekend away, we didn’t vlog as things have been so full on since getting back from holiday, we just needed this weekend to recharge."

She continued: "Also I think you must be getting sick of motorhome vlogs."

Sue Radford and Noel Radford took their children on a trip
Sue Radford and Noel Radford took their children on a trip. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

Sue shared a slew of family pictures in which she revealed Noel was very competitive when playing swing ball.

In an image of Noel and the kids playing the game, the TV star wrote: "These two are so competitive, although you should probably have seen me and hubby playing this, the ball actually hit my head. Thanks Noel I should have ducked."

Sue Radford shared photos of the family trip
Sue Radford shared photos of the family trip. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

This latest trip comes after the family returned from their dream holiday to Florida where they spent their summer visiting Disneyworld.

The family have also visited Lapland, Cornwall and the Lake District all in the space of 21 months.

The Radford family have been on multiple holidays this year alone
The Radford family have been on multiple holidays this year alone. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

The motorhome visit also comes days after Sue's daughter Millie, 22, gave birth to her third child, a baby girl named Elodie-Jade.

Sue was present when her granddaughter was born, putting rumours to rest that she and her daughter were feuding.

Sue Radford was present when her daughter Millie Radford went into labour
Sue Radford was present when her daughter Millie Radford went into labour. Picture: Instagram/Millie Radford

Earlier this year Millie accused Sue of leaving her out of the family holiday to Florida, posting on social media: "You've made money from all your grandchildren but choose your favourites. Said my piece."

However it now appears that the two have made amends and their relationship is back on track.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Mrs Hinch

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

A surge in standing charges and lack of government support will leave families worse off this winter.

Energy price cap 2023: Are energy prices going up this winter?

Lifestyle

Sue Radford and Noel Radford are TV stars

Inside Sue and Noel Radford's romance: When they met and how long they've been married

Brad told Shona he had developed "deep" feelings for her.

Married at First Sight fans stunned as Brad admits he's 'in love' with Shona

Married at First Sight

Alison Hammond is the new host of The Great British Bake Off

Bake Off fans react to Alison Hammond's hosting debut calling her 'perfect'

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off is back for another series

Where is The Great British Bake Off filmed? Location details revealed

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off 2023 has welcomed a new bunch of baking hopefuls to the famous tent

Who left The Great British Bake Off 2023?

TV & Movies

Matt Lucas was the previous presenter of The Great British Bake Off

Why did Matt Lucas leave The Great British Bake Off?

TV & Movies

Brad and Shona are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Brad and Shona still together?

TV & Movies

Terence and Porscha are cast members on Married At First Sight 2023

Married At First Sight: Are Terence and Porscha still together?

TV & Movies

Tasha and Paul are one of the couples on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

TV & Movies

Alison Hammond has become one of the UK's favourite presenters

Alison Hammond facts: Age, height, son and relationship status

Peggy and Georges were wed on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Peggy and Georges still together?

TV & Movies

Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell have been friends for years.

Amanda Holden opens up about her friendship with Simon Cowell

Alison Hammond smiling on the red carpet at an ITV even wearing a black sequin dress

What is Alison Hammond's net worth? Career and earnings revealed

Martin H has praised fans for helping him boost his confidence.

My Mum Your Dad's Martin H thanks fans for helping him 'believe in himself'

TV & Movies