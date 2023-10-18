Paris Fury shares pictures of newborn son Prince Rico's 'royal crib'

18 October 2023, 13:06

Paris Fury has shown off her son Prince Rico's brand new crib
Paris Fury has shown off her son Prince Rico's brand new crib. Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury/Tyson Fury

By Hope Wilson

Paris Fury posted a gorgeous picture of her newborn son Prince Rico in his elaborate crib.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paris Fury, 33, has shared a sweet image of her newborn son Prince Rico Paris Fury in his 'royal crib'.

The mother-of-seven took to Instagram to share the snap with her 1.7 million followers which featured her baby boy surrounded by cute teddy bears and embroidered pillows.

Paris captioned the image: "My Prince Rico in his royal crib today 👑 Love his big cot and bed set, thought it was so classic but different too."

Prince Rico is Paris and her 35-year-old husband Tyson Fury's seventh chid. The couple also share 14 year-old Venezuela, Prince John James, 11, Prince Tyson Fury II, seven, Valencia, five, Prince Adonis Amaziah, four, and two-year Athena.

Paris Fury shared a stunning snap of her son Prince Rico's elaborate cot
Paris Fury shared a stunning snap of her son Prince Rico's elaborate cot. Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury

Fans of the mother-of-seven flooded the post with positive comments.

One user wrote: "Omg, he’s absolutely gorgeous, I love his curls… and the Cot is spectacular, fit for a little Prince … congratulations Paris & Tyson xx"

Another added:"So precious! 🥹xx", with a third commenting: "Gorgeous ❤️"

Tyson Fury and Paris Fury share seven children together
Tyson Fury and Paris Fury share seven children together. Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury

Earlier this month the influencer shared the moving meaning behind her son's moniker, explaining that the name Rico comes from Tyson's late cousin Rico Burton who passed away last year.

In an interview with OK! Paris also opened up about naming her son after her.

The TV star said: "All of my kids have got unusual names and obviously it’s also really personal to Tyson.

"We also added my name because I’ve had seven kids and I still haven’t had one named after me, so Tyson thought, ‘Come on, it’s about time!’"

Paris Fury and Tyson Fury welcomed their seventh child Prince Rico earlier this year
Paris Fury and Tyson Fury welcomed their seventh child Prince Rico earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/Tyson Fury

Paris and Tyson first met at a wedding back in 2005, but became a couple after reconnecting at Paris 16th birthday party in 2006. The pair married in November 2008 and welcomed their first child a year later.

With the unwavering support of Paris, who looks after their children while her husband trains, Tyson has gone on to carve out a successful boxing career while also dipping his toes into reality TV.

Watch Paris and Tyson discuss their family life here:

Tyson Fury on being a full time hands on Dad

The couple have rocketed to stardom once again after the TV series At Home With The Furys went viral last month.

The show became a hit straight away after fans got a glimpse into the life of Paris and Tyson, as well as Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury.

After a successful first series, the show was green lit for a second iteration meaning it shouldn't be too long until the couple are back on our screens.

