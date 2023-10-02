Paris Fury announces seventh child's unique name and shares poignant meaning

2 October 2023, 14:59

Tyson Fury on being a full time hands on Dad

By Hope Wilson

Paris Fury has spoken about the meaning behind her newborn son's name.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paris Fury, 33, has revealed the name of her seventh child, as well as sharing the special meaning behind the moniker.

The At Home with the Furys star and her husband, heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, 35, welcomed their newborn son last month, bringing their total number of children to seven.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Paris announced that her youngest son was called Prince Rico Paris Fury. He was born at 2.29am on 18th September, weighing 6lb 13oz.

The TV favourite said: "All of my kids have got unusual names and obviously it’s also really personal to Tyson."

Paris Fury and Tyson Fury have welcomed their seventh child
Paris Fury and Tyson Fury have welcomed their seventh child. Picture: Instagram/Tyson Fury

Paris continued: "We also added my name because I’ve had seven kids and I still haven’t had one named after me, so Tyson thought, ‘Come on, it’s about time!'"

The mother-of-seven went on to explain that the name Rico is a tribute to Tyson's late cousin Rico Burton, 31, who was murdered last year.

Along with their new arrival, Paris and Tyson are also parents to Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 11, Prince Tyson II, seven, Valencia Amber, five, Prince Adonis Amaziah, four, and Athena, two.

All of the couple's sons share the first name, Prince, with Tyson explaining: “I’m a king and they’re princes until they earn their rightful name.”

Tyson Fury and Paris Fury have revealed their newborn's name
Tyson Fury and Paris Fury have revealed their newborn's name. Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury

When discussing Rico's birth, Paris explained that Tyson was not present when their youngest son was born.

She explained "He was there until a few hours before Rico was born. Things were going quite slowly, so it seemed like the baby wasn’t going to come until the next day. Tyson left and my mum came in, she was my second birthing partner."

Paris mentioned that her mum has been playing a big part in helping her with the newborn, saying: "My mum has been here and Tyson comes back every day, even though he’s not supposed to.

"Things are strict when he’s training. He’s not supposed to become mummy or baby minded."

Paris Fury and Tyson Fury appeared in At Home With The Furys
Paris Fury and Tyson Fury appeared in At Home With The Furys. Picture: Instagram/Paris Fury

The Fury family have gained a wave of new fans after their Netflix series At Home With The Furys aired in August.

Viewers watched Tyson and Paris navigate their hectic life with boxing matches, TV appearances and school runs taking up most of their time.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Mrs Hinch

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

GBBO host Noel Fielding first joined the show in 2017.

Noel Fielding facts: Age, wife, TV career and net worth revealed

TV & Movies

Paul Carrick Brunson is a relationship expert

Married At First Sight Paul Carrick Brunson: Age, wife and children revealed

Mel Schilling is a dating and relationship Coach

Married At First Sight Mel Schilling: Age, husband and children revealed

Charlene Douglas is one of the experts on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Charlene Douglas: How old is she, is she married and does she have children?
Married At First Sight UK: Do the couples really get married?

Married At First Sight UK: Do the couples really get married?

Jacqueline Jossa is set to return to EastEnders as Lauren Branning.

Jacqueline Jossa to make 'explosive' return to EastEnders five years after exit

TV & Movies

The 33-year-old announced she had invested in a small haircare business called REHAB.

Stacey Solomon starts 'whole new chapter' as she announces huge career change

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott meets Sharon's late mum in sweet pictures before her death

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott meets Sharon's late mum in sweet pictures before her death

The famous family indulged in their 20th trip away in 21 months.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford pokes fun at family’s 20th holiday in 21 months

Jonnie Irwin posted a heartwarming tribute to his wife, Jessica

Jonnie Irwin says he and wife are 'making plans' as they celebrate anniversary amid health battle
My Mum Your Dad's Monique responds to speculation she's dating co-star Clayton

My Mum Your Dad's Monique responds to speculation she's dating co-star Clayton

Married At First Sight is filmed in the UK

Where is Married At First Sight filmed? Location details revealed

TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad: Where are they now? Everything that happened after the show

My Mum Your Dad: Where are they now? Everything that happened after the show

Kylie Minogue has teased she may return to Neighbours

Kylie Minogue teases Neighbours return after Aussie soap is saved

Married At First Sight viewers baffled as Porscha choose to stay with Terence

Married At First Sight viewers baffled as Porscha choose to stay with Terence