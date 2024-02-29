Breaking News

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers dead at 66 following cancer battle

29 February 2024, 10:20

Dave Myers has died at the age of 66
Dave Myers has died at the age of 66. Picture: BBC / Hairy Bikers - Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Dave Myers has sadly passed away following a two-year battle with cancer, his co-star best friend Si King has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dave Myers, TV chef and one half of The Hairy Bikers, has died at the age of 66-years-old.

The sad announcement was made by Si King, Dave's on-screen partner and best friend, who revealed in a heartfelt statement that he passed away on Wednesday this week with his family by his side.

Si wrote: "I'm afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

"Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave's wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own."

He added: "Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can't follow.

"I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you God's speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya."

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.

