Disney films will be leaving Netflix as they launch new Disney+ service

The TV and film giant has just announced the launch date of the new Disney+ streaming site

By Mared Parry

Disney have very recently announced the launch date for their long-awaited private streaming service Disney+.

Stocks for the multi-billion pound company have surged overnight as the new platform will place them as a huge competitor for streaming giant, Netflix.

November 12, 2019 is the day Disney is set to change the streaming game, when the platform first launches in the USA.

Disney+ has been in the works for quite a while and they have been taking their films off Netflix bit by bit.

Some movie contracts have already expired (Jungle Book, Finding Dory and more) but others are set to carry on until 2020 when they will be removed permanently.

The Incredibles 2 won't leave Netflix until July 20th, 2020 and Christopher Robin won't disappear until September 3rd so you have plenty of time to catch up on a bunch of your favourites.

It's worth noting that the official UK launch date for Disney+ hasn't been announced, although it is expected in 2020 at some point.

Disney revealed a roll-out plan for their Global Roadmap where Western Europe looks to be getting Disney+ in the first half of 2020.