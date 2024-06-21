Emily Atack announces birth of first child and reveals sweet baby name

21 June 2024, 08:06

Emily Atack has given birth to her first child
Emily Atack has given birth to her first child. Picture: Instagram/Emily Atack

By Hope Wilson

Emily Atack and her boyfriend Dr Alistair Garner have become parents for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emily Atack, 34, has given birth to her first child with her partner Dr Alistair Garner.

The I'm A Celeb star announced the happy news on social media and revealed the beautiful name she and her boyfriend had gifted him.

Taking to Instagram, Emily wrote: "We have a beautiful son. Barney James Garner. All my dreams have come true."

Alongside this cute message, the actress shared a moving image of herself, Alistair and their newborn, as they spent time together as a family of three.

Emily Atack shared a moving image of herself with Alistair Garner and their baby Barney
Emily Atack shared a moving image of herself with Alistair Garner and their baby Barney. Picture: Instagram/Emily Atack

The Inbetweeners favourite saw her post flooded with positive comments, wishing the couple and Barney well.

TV presenter Carol Vorderman penned: "Well that’s brought a tear to my old eyes ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Sending the three of you all love"

Heart Breakfast's Ashley Roberts added: "Aww congrats Ems!!! 🫶🏼"

While Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford wrote: "Congratulations….what a beauty! 🎉👶🏻 So happy for you both x x"

Emily Atack had already confirmed she was having a baby boy
Emily Atack had already confirmed she was having a baby boy. Picture: Instagram/Emily Atack

Emily first announced her pregnancy back in December, stating: "Hello Everyone, it's been a little while but I'm back with some news. I'm delighted to share with you all that we're having a baby!

"I've never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me. Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting - a bit like when you've just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover. 

"I've got to know my body on such an insane level. It's made me appreciate the one I've been given SO much, I'm doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I'm growing.

"We can already sense the baby is reclined on a mattress of peanut butter and jam sandwiches in there, demanding more chocolate buttons.

"I'm so happy to be writing all of this to you all. You've always stuck by me through the years, do stick around to watch me enter my mum era. Christ. Let's go."

Emily Atack announced her pregnancy last year
Emily Atack announced her pregnancy last year. Picture: Instagram/Emily Atack

Earlier this week Emily shared a hilarious snap of herself on Instagram, in which fans could see her burgeoning belly.

She captioned the picture: "Help…. Me…. 😂" leading to thousands of followers praising her for showing the realities of being pregnant.

Host Kate Lawer commented: "Epic preggo pic 👏❤️"

With Chloe Madeley writing: "😂 Oooooft I remember this! All over soon baby I promise it’s worth it ❤️"

Emily Atack showed the realities of being pregnant
Emily Atack showed the realities of being pregnant. Picture: Instagram/Emily Atack

During her pregnancy, Emily opened up about the impact growing her baby boy had on her body.

Whilst on Loose Women earlier this year, Emily disclosed: "I used to get told off by my friends for not looking after myself enough and staying up too late and all of that and now I'm like, 'No, my body is a vessel'."

She continued: "It's so important that I get an early night and I'm really looking after myself."

