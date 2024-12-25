Gavin and Stacey cast's incredible net worths revealed as the show comes to an end

Viewers are keen to know the net worths of the Gavin and Stacey cast. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

How much are the Gavin and Stacey cast worth? Here is everything we know about their eye-watering earnings.

Gavin and Stacey is returning to our screens one final time on Christmas Day as we say goodbye to beloved characters Smithy, Nessa, Uncle Bryn, Pam, Mick, Gwen, and of course, Gavin and Stacey.

Since the series burst onto the scene in 2007, the cast have gone on to become national treasures and in turn earning a pretty penny for their work. But as the show comes to an end, many viewers are keen to learn how much each of the talented actors are worth.

James Corden, Ruth Jones, Mathew Horne, Joanna Page, Larry Lamb, Alison Steadman, Rob Brydon and Melanie Walters have all been on our screens for decades, but what are their net worths?

Here is everything you need to know about the Gavin and Stacey cast's impressive earnings.

The net worths of the Gavin and Stacey cast has been released. Picture: Alamy

Gavin and Stacey cast net worths

James Corden

James Corden has become a national treasure. Picture: Getty

After his hilarious performance in Fat Friends, James went on to develop his acting and writing career by creating Gavin and Stacey with Ruth Jones.

Following this success, James then began presenting A League of Their Own before moving stateside to host The Late Late Show. The Metro report that James was rumoured to have been paid an impressive £5.6m for presenting the show, which will have added a large amount of money to his bank account.

Due to this, James is estimated to be worth an eye-watering £50million, thanks to his prolific media career and business ventures, according to OK!.

As well as his extensive media career, James is also part-owner of production company Fulwell 73, and has recently launched a podcast titled This Life of Mine.

Ruth Jones

Ruth Jones is the writer and star of Gavin and Stacey. Picture: Getty

It isn't clear exactly what Ruth Jones' net worth is, however Enrichest have reported she is worth a whopping $10million (£7.85m).

The TV favourite has made the majority of her wealth through her media career, starring in shows such as Fat Friends, Little Britain, Stella and Gavin and Stacey.

Ruth's debut novel Never Greener was released in 2018, with her other books Us Three and Love Untold going on sale in 2020 and 2022, all certain to have added to her burgeoning bank account.

She also has a number of stage credits to her name, most recently starring as Mother Superior in the West End version of Sister Act in 2024.

Mathew Horne

Mathew Horne is a British actor. Picture: Getty

It is currently unknown what Mathew's net worth is, however it is assumed he has made a vast amount through his acting jobs.

As well as playing the lead in Gavin & Stacey, Mathew has also appeared in shows such as Bad Education and Agatha Raisin, as well as co-creating the sketch show Horne & Corden and Lesbian Vampire Killers with James Corden.

Joanna Page

Joanna Page stars as Stacey in Gavin and Stacey. Picture: Getty

Joanna has become a household name following her appearances in Gavin and Stacey, Love Actually and the TV adaptation of David Copperfield, where she met her husband James Thornton.

It is believed her net worth is around £3 million according to ProtectNFM, with the actress also working with Superdrug and presenting Shop Well for Less.

Alison Steadman

Alison Steadman is an acting icon. Picture: Getty

It isn't known what Alison's net worth, however with over 50 years in the business, she's sure to have made a substantial amount over the years.

After starting her career in theatre, Alison has gone on to star in TV series such as Pride and Prejudice and Orphan Black, as well as appearing in films including Dad's Army and The King's Man.

Rob Brydon

Rob Brydon has carved out a successful media career. Picture: Getty

Comedian Rob is estimated to be worth $8million (£6.3million) due to his varied media career.

After begining his working life as a radio DJ, Rob has gone on to present Would I Lie To You? as well as starring in productions such as My Lady Jane, Barbie and The Huntsman: Winter's War.

Larry Lamb

Larry Lamb has been in the acting business for years. Picture: Getty

Larry's net worth is currently unknown, however he has a prolific acting career spanning decades.

As well as starring in Gavin and Stacey, Larry has also had roles in New Tricks, The Inheritance and EastEnders, as well as taking part in I'm A Celebrity in 2016.

Melanie Walters

Melanie Walters has starred in multiple TV shows. Picture: Getty

Again, Melanie's net worth isn't publicly available, however she is best known for playing Stacey's mum Gwen in Gavin and Stacey. She also has acting credits in Hollyoaks and Being Human.