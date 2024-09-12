Gordon Ramsay sends love to daughter Holly and Adam Peaty on their engagement

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay have got engaged. Picture: Instagram/Adam Peaty/Holly Ramsay

By Hope Wilson

The Olympic legend and influencer announced their engagement on social media.

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay have announced their engagement after three years of dating.

The Olympic swimmer and daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay took to Instagram to share the happy news, with the couple sharing sweet images of Holly showing off her stunning engagement ring.

The proposal comes after the pair met whilst Holly's sister Tilly was competing on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2021.

Posting on Instagram, Adam wrote: "I can’t believe you’re going to be my wife. I’m truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side. You fill my heart to the brim and give my soul peace."

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay have recently got engaged. Picture: Instagram/Adam Peaty

He continued: "You have been with me when I’ve been at my lowest and helped me understand myself to navigate my own darkness. You have also celebrated the highs which have been so many, as for the first time in my life, I’m happy with the man I’ve become. You came to church with me and joined the incredible community we have there without a question.

"Your family have always treated me so generously with their time, emotion and trust. I can’t wait to be joined with them too. I’ve always believed that when two people are engaged and later married that we are no longer two people but we join as one and it’s the biggest privilege to share that with you.

"Seeing you show the love you give to the most important person in my life, George, even from day one, there was never a question about you becoming my wife one day. I’m looking forward to our life together and the many challenges we’ll face.

"I promise to always love you with all my heart. Matthew 19:6 “So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate."

Holly Ramsay showed off her stunning engagement ring. Picture: Instagram/Holly Ramsay

Holly also announced the exciting news on Instagram, writing: "I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still remember how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you.

"Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you & I cannot wait to be your wife 🤍

"I promise to always be there with you and George, I’m so greatful to be in his life and I cannot wait for more. Everything is better with you. Everything has been better since you. Here’s to forever. 💍🫶🏻✨🪩💗🧁

"And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13."

The couple posted a series of images on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Adam Peaty

Holly's dad Gordon posted a message of congratulations to the newly engaged couple, writing: "Congratulations to you both ! We’re over the moon and enjoy this moment ! Welcome to the family @adam_peaty ❤️"

Her sister Tilly also posted: "Couldn’t be happier for you both!! I love you guys 🫶🏼❤️💍💍"

I'm A Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher added: "Oh my!!!! I’m so happy for you both! Your love makes me smile! Congratulations you beautiful humans! Xxx"

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay have been in a relationship for three years. Picture: Instagram/Holly Ramsay

The pair put on a loved-up display at the recent Paris Olympics last month, where Holly was pictured with Adam's three-year-old son George.

Adam had previously opened up about his bond with Holly, telling The Times: "She’s been pinnacle [sic] to this moment in my life where I can have peace and I can have that kind of love where it’s not defined by anything else other than the connection that we have. It’s great, and I look forward to the future,