Heart Breakfast celebrate Jamie Theakston's return!

Jamie Theakston has returned to Heart Breakfast. Picture: Global

By Hope Wilson

Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston has returned to the show alongside Amanda Holden.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jamie Theakston has made his triumphant return to Heart Breakfast following his announcement he was cancer free.

Joining co-host Amanda Holden for the first time since September 2024, Jamie told listeners: "Four months I’ve waited for this moment. I don’t want to cast aspersions on JK’s height but I might need to adjust his seat!"

The veteran presenter was diagnosed with stage one laryngeal cancer back in September 2024 after listeners noticed a change in his voice. At the time, Jamie revealed the news to fans on social media, adding that JK would be taking his place while he was on vocal rest.

Now as he returns to Heart Breakfast, Jamie was welcomed into the studio in style with a motorbike convoy down the Mall, a giant breakfast meal, two trumpeters and Toby Anstis hosting a rave in a lift!

Jamie Theakston has returned to Heart Breakfast. Picture: Global

The 54-year-old was also surprised by Davina McCall, who inadvertently helped Jamie discover his health issue.

Speaking about what happened last year, Davina began: "When I hugged you that day, here, and I came round the back of you, in a headlock and put my arms round your throat as a cuddle.

"And you went, 'Ow ow ow', and I looked at you and I went, 'Oh my goodness I think I’ve really really hurt him', you looked genuinely in agony and it wasn’t acting."

She continued: "But I felt, I carried that for a very long time and you getting better means so much to me."

However Jamie went on to give thanks to Davina, adding: "Well without you doing that, I wouldn’t have known there was something wrong with my throat. So in actual fact it wasn’t that you did any damage, it was the opposite."

Jamie Theakston received a visit from Davina McCall. Picture: Global

Davina then stated: "I mean obviously you’re a friend of mine I’ve known you for such a long time, 40 years or something mad.

"I really care about you anyway but this was like I felt involved. So I can’t tell you how happy I am to see you here."

However this wasn't the end of the fun as Jamie was also joined by Alexander Armstrong and was surprised by messages of support from his wife Sophie and sons Kit and Sid.