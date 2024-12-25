Home Alone 2: 17 facts you didn't know about the Christmas movie

On Air Now
Christmas Day with Mark Wright and Kylie Minogue 6pm - 10pm
25 December 2024, 14:00
Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Catherine O'Hara are just some of the stars in Home Alone 2, however there's lots of things you won't know about this iconic film...
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is one of our favourite festive sequels, following the hit film Home Alone.
Macaulay Culkin returns as Kevin McCallister, alongside Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern and Catherine O'Hara, as the 12-year-old goes missing once again at Christmastime.
After its release in 1992, Home Alone 3 and 4 were subsequently created, however the second movie holds a special place in many of our hearts.
From the real reason for Donald Trump's cameo to the incredible amount Macaulay Culkin was paid, here are 17 surprising facts about Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.
Star of the film Macaulay was paid an eye-watering $4.5million to star in Home Alone 2 – the biggest salary ever given to a 12-year-old.
Instead of being called Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, the initial working title of the sequel was Alone Again. However director Christopher Columbus thought viewers may think this title suggested the movie was a remake, therefore he changed it.
Conscious that Macaulay would soon age out of the role, Christopher Columbus was keen to film two sequels at the one time. Unfortunately this was too expensive, so the idea was scrapped.
On one occasion Macaulay asked Joe why he didn't smile, with Joe then telling the 12-year-old to "shut up". Speaking about their dynamic, Joe revealed: "He’s pampered a lot by a lot of people, but not me, and I think he likes that."
During the iconic scene where Wet Bandit Marv gets attacked by pigeons, actor Daniel actually found one of the birds had flown into his mouth. Speaking about the incident, Daniel later said: "It was disgusting."
Succession favourite Kieran Culkin made a cameo appearance in his brother's film. The young actor played Kevin's cousin Fuller.
Home Alone 2 is the only Home Alone film to feature real snow. Days before filming a blizzard hit the set, meaning instead of fake snow, the real stuff was used.
Concerned that her character, Kevin's mother Kate, wasn't distraught enough at Kevin's disappearance, the actress requested extra scenes to convey her distress.
Following the film's release, the Plaza was inundated with phone calls as fans wanted to view the hotel for themselves.
After the massive success of the first film, the majority of the cast returned for the sequel. The director even managed to get all of the McCallister kids back, except from Kevin's oldest sister Linnie who was played by a different actor.
Unfortunately Duncan’s Toy Chest is not a real shop, however it is based on F.A.O. Schwarz toy store in Manhattan.
The 12-year-old ordered two chocolate cakes, six chocolate mousses with chocolate, vanilla and strawberry ice cream topped with M&Ms, chocolate sprinkles, cherries, nuts, marshmallows, caramel syrup, chocolate syrup, strawberry syrup, whipped cream and bananas, six custard flans, a pastry cart, eight strawberry tarts, and 36 chocolate covered strawberries. Apparently all added together, this totalled almost $970!
At the time, the now President of the United States owned the Plaza Hotel, where the movie was filmed. Donald Trump only agreed to the film being recorded there when he was paid a fee and guaranteed a cameo.
Donald Trump isn't the only celebrity making a cameo in Home Alone 2. Breakfast Club star Ally Sheedy plays a Ticket Agent, whilst Tim Curry, Rob Schneider, and Dana Ivey appear as the hotel staff.
During an interview with People in 2022, Joe revealed he was injured during the scene where his hat is set on fire.
He stated: "In addition to the expected bumps, bruises, and general pains that you would associate with that particular type of physical humor, I did sustain serious burns to the top of my head during the scene where Harry's hat is set on fire."
Movie fans can book a Kevin Mcallister themed experience at the Plaza Hotel which includes a four hour limo ride around New York City visiting various filming locations, a large cheese pizza and a decadent sundae whilst staying at the hotel.
In Home Alone, Kevin watches a black and white movie titled Angels With Filthy Souls, which was created just for the film.
During one scene in Home Alone 2, viewers see Kevin watching Angels With Even Filthier Souls, as a callback to the first movie.