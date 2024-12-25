Home Alone 2: 17 facts you didn't know about the Christmas movie

25 December 2024, 14:00

Home Alone 2 was released in 1992
Home Alone 2 was released in 1992. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Catherine O'Hara are just some of the stars in Home Alone 2, however there's lots of things you won't know about this iconic film...

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is one of our favourite festive sequels, following the hit film Home Alone.

Macaulay Culkin returns as Kevin McCallister, alongside Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern and Catherine O'Hara, as the 12-year-old goes missing once again at Christmastime.

After its release in 1992, Home Alone 3 and 4 were subsequently created, however the second movie holds a special place in many of our hearts.

From the real reason for Donald Trump's cameo to the incredible amount Macaulay Culkin was paid, here are 17 surprising facts about Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Home Alone 2 is shown on TV at Christmas
Home Alone 2 is shown on TV at Christmas. Picture: Alamy

1. Macaulay Culkin was paid millions

Star of the film Macaulay was paid an eye-watering $4.5million to star in Home Alone 2 – the biggest salary ever given to a 12-year-old.

2. The original title wasn’t Home Alone 2

Instead of being called Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, the initial working title of the sequel was Alone Again. However director Christopher Columbus thought viewers may think this title suggested the movie was a remake, therefore he changed it.

3. The director wanted to film two sequels at once

Conscious that Macaulay would soon age out of the role, Christopher Columbus was keen to film two sequels at the one time. Unfortunately this was too expensive, so the idea was scrapped.

4. Joe Pesci had an interesting friendship with Macaulay

On one occasion Macaulay asked Joe why he didn't smile, with Joe then telling the 12-year-old to "shut up". Speaking about their dynamic, Joe revealed: "He’s pampered a lot by a lot of people, but not me, and I think he likes that."

5. A bird flew into Daniel Stern's mouth

During the iconic scene where Wet Bandit Marv gets attacked by pigeons, actor Daniel actually found one of the birds had flown into his mouth. Speaking about the incident, Daniel later said: "It was disgusting."

Home Alone 2 is a family favourite
Home Alone 2 is a family favourite. Picture: Alamy

6. Kieran Culkin makes an appearance

Succession favourite Kieran Culkin made a cameo appearance in his brother's film. The young actor played Kevin's cousin Fuller.

7. There was real snow

Home Alone 2 is the only Home Alone film to feature real snow. Days before filming a blizzard hit the set, meaning instead of fake snow, the real stuff was used.

8. Catherine O'Hara asked for extra scenes

Concerned that her character, Kevin's mother Kate, wasn't distraught enough at Kevin's disappearance, the actress requested extra scenes to convey her distress.

9. The Plaza's real phone number was used

Following the film's release, the Plaza was inundated with phone calls as fans wanted to view the hotel for themselves.

Catherine O'Hara played Kevin's mother Kate
Catherine O'Hara played Kevin's mother Kate. Picture: Alamy

10. Almost every actor returned

After the massive success of the first film, the majority of the cast returned for the sequel. The director even managed to get all of the McCallister kids back, except from Kevin's oldest sister Linnie who was played by a different actor.

11. The toy store isn’t real

Unfortunately Duncan’s Toy Chest is not a real shop, however it is based on F.A.O. Schwarz toy store in Manhattan.

12. Kevin's room service bill was $970

The 12-year-old ordered two chocolate cakes, six chocolate mousses with chocolate, vanilla and strawberry ice cream topped with M&Ms, chocolate sprinkles, cherries, nuts, marshmallows, caramel syrup, chocolate syrup, strawberry syrup, whipped cream and bananas, six custard flans, a pastry cart, eight strawberry tarts, and 36 chocolate covered strawberries. Apparently all added together, this totalled almost $970!

Kevin racked up a hefty tab in Home Alone 2
Kevin racked up a hefty tab in Home Alone 2. Picture: Alamy

13. Donald Trump cameo

At the time, the now President of the United States owned the Plaza Hotel, where the movie was filmed. Donald Trump only agreed to the film being recorded there when he was paid a fee and guaranteed a cameo.

14. Other guest cameos

Donald Trump isn't the only celebrity making a cameo in Home Alone 2. Breakfast Club star Ally Sheedy plays a Ticket Agent, whilst Tim Curry, Rob Schneider, and Dana Ivey appear as the hotel staff.

15. Joe Pesci sustained serious burns

During an interview with People in 2022, Joe revealed he was injured during the scene where his hat is set on fire.

He stated: "In addition to the expected bumps, bruises, and general pains that you would associate with that particular type of physical humor, I did sustain serious burns to the top of my head during the scene where Harry's hat is set on fire."

Joe Pesci was injured during filming
Joe Pesci was injured during filming. Picture: Alamy

16. The Plaza offers a 'Kevin experience'

Movie fans can book a Kevin Mcallister themed experience at the Plaza Hotel which includes a four hour limo ride around New York City visiting various filming locations, a large cheese pizza and a decadent sundae whilst staying at the hotel.

17. Production staff created another fake old movie

In Home Alone, Kevin watches a black and white movie titled Angels With Filthy Souls, which was created just for the film.

During one scene in Home Alone 2, viewers see Kevin watching Angels With Even Filthier Souls, as a callback to the first movie.

