I'm A Celeb bosses announce huge changes to Bushtucker Trials ahead of new series

16 November 2019, 11:35 | Updated: 16 November 2019, 12:08

Live bugs banned from bushtucker trails. Picture: ITV

ITV bosses have banned eating live bugs during the Bushtucker Trials on "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!"

Contestants will still eat dead insects as part of the show, which returns this Sunday.

The new policy is to do with accusations of animal cruelty, the Dail Maily reported, with ITV saying "producers have taken a look at the Trials and decided that no live critters would be eaten in the Trials this year.

"They have been planning this for some time and actually last year beach worms were the only critters eaten live but this time around they've decided to implement the change fully and permanently."

Read more: Fans spot blunder in "I'm a Celebrity" promo video

TV presenter Chris Packham had previously called for the show to axe 'cruel' Bushtucker trials featuring animals. In 2014 he wrote an open letter to ITV arguing animals are bound to be hurt during filming.

"I can guarantee that some animals are harmed during production, because they are fragile or easily stressed. Or simply killed, as they are in your bushtucker trials." 

Previous trials have included celebrities putting live insects in their mouths, lying underground with snakes and swimming alongside crocodiles in order to win food for camp.  

While no one will be eating bugs the trials will still include insect interaction as celebs are buried in them or have to hold live creatures in their mouth.

Earlier this week it was revealed campfires may be banned from the show due to wildfires nearby. ITV bosses are said to be hoping that the ban is lifted before the first episode this Sunday, as the fires have always been such an integral and iconic part of the show.

Read more: Joe Pasquale explains why there are men hiding in the bushes on I'm A Celeb

