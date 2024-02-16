Is Ben Shephard leaving Good Morning Britain?

Ben Shephard will be moving from Good Morning Britain to This Morning in March 2024. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Ben Shephard has been confirmed as the new host of This Morning alongside Cat Deeley - but does this mean he is leaving Good Morning Britain?

Ben Shephard, 49, is stepping into a new role with ITV later this year as he and Cat Deeley are announced as the new hosts of This Morning, replacing Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

While viewers of the hit morning show are excited by the news, many have been left questioning whether this means Ben is leaving Good Morning Britain?

Ben has been presenting Good Morning Britain for 10 years now alongside TV stars such as Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins, but the star will not be able to present both GMB and This Morning.

Here's what we know so far about Ben Shephard's new job on This Morning and whether he is leaving Good Morning Britain.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are the new presenters of This Morning. Picture: ITV

Is Ben Shephard leaving Good Morning Britain?

Yes, Ben Shephard is leaving Good Morning Britain as he becomes the host of This Morning alongside Cat Deeley.

It was announced on Friday 16th February that Ben and Cat would replace Phil and Holly on This Morning from March, with Ben posting a tribute to his Good Morning Britain family minutes after.

Sharing a picture of himself alongside his co-stars, Ben wrote: "Ten years has flown by at GMB. I’ve loved every minute, (well not those minutes immediately after the alarm goes off at 3.30am 😳😩) but all the others have been incredible. As have these amazing women I’ve been lucky enough to sit alongside, work with, laugh with and on the odd occasions drink with!

"I will miss working with them and the whole team - and I’m very grateful that they are just next door so that whenever I get nostalgic I know they aren’t too far away."

Ben and Cat will be hosting This Morning from March 2024, which means he will continue on Good Morning Britain until then.

Who are the new This Morning presenters?

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley have been announced as the new presenters of This Morning following the departure of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby last year.

Ben and Cat will host the show on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary taking over on Friday - as they did with Holly and Phil.

Since Phil's controversial exit from the hit morning show, and Holly's later in the year following a kidnapping plot, the show has been hosted by a number of hosts including Rochelle Humes, Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle.

Speaking on his new job, Ben said: "This really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next chapter of This Morning. It’s an honour to be trusted with the reigns, join Alison and Dermot and all the team that work on and off screen and do such a great job.

“For the last ten years I’ve been waking up with our ITV daytime audience on GMB and I now look forward to spending time with Cat, welcoming the viewers home after the school run or from their early morning routines, with a cup of tea and a mix of everything that makes This Morning so loved.”

Cat added: “This Morning is a national institution. Whenever it’s on, it’s like having your friends over - funny, smart, silly, heartfelt, informative and joyful - like all the greatest friendships!

“This Morning is and always will be the viewer’s show. Ben and I both know how much people love it, and with the help of an amazing team of people, we’re going to do our best to take care of it.”