Kate Garraway returns to GMB and hits back at cruel trolls

Kate Garraway laughs on GMB. Picture: ITV

Kate Garraway received heat online after laughing with Ben Shephard on GMB.

Kate Garraway, 56, has hit back at trolls who criticised her for laughing during her Good Morning Britain debut following the death of her husband Derek Draper.

The TV favourite- who is mother to Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14- bravely returned to GMB earlier this week after attending Derek's funeral last Monday.

Despite receiving an outpour of support on social media, there were some users who took issue with Kate laughing with her co-host Ben Shephard, 49.

Telling Ben of what she saw online, Kate began: "I got a bit of flack on social media yesterday of laughing with you as though that would imply I didn't care."

Kate Garraway revealed she had been trolled online after returning to GMB. Picture: ITV

She continued: "But when you laughing you're laughing because you want the joy that person brought to continue.

"And you know that people watching at home have got troubles in their life and you want to share that joy with them. So it's a licence to laugh and to cry and to be all things."

Ben then replied: "You always need to be encouraged to laugh when I make a joke," while Kate burst out laughing and said: "I have to laugh."

Kate Garraway hits back at trolls who criticised her for laughing on Good Morning Britain

Despite some backlash online, Kate was inundated with positive messages.

One user wrote: "@kategarraway it was so beautiful to see you smile on GMB whilst presenting for the last 2 days, your honesty & openness about losing Derek. I hope you have a good weekend where you can smile to yourself & with your beautiful children, every day is a new one, grasp it, love it"

Another added: "Kate just keep being you. Lots of love xx"

With a third stating: "@kategarraway Dear Kate So great to see you back on @GMB you are so brave and strong love respect and best wishes."

Kate Garraway returned to GMB for the first time since her husband's death. Picture: ITV

This comes after Kate returned to hosting GMB for the first time since her husband passed away.

Whilst on the show yesterday, Kate thanked viewers for their support and also opened up about the first time she was called a widow.

The I'm A Celebrity star said: "Do you know, the other day somebody called me a widow for the first time. It took my breath away. It was an Amazon delivery person who said 'so sorry for your loss now you're a widow.'

"I suddenly realised what everyone goes through. Every single moment is something new and we have all just got to go through it."

Derek Draper, husband of Kate Garraway, passed away earlier this year. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Kate's husband Derek died earlier this year following complications from COVID-19.

After receiving his diagnosis in 2020, Derek spent time in intensive care before being able to return home in April 2021.

Derek, Kate and their two children Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14, took part in various documentaries over the years showing the realities of caring for a loved one.

