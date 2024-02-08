Kate Garraway says being called a widow 'took her breath away' on GMB return

8 February 2024, 15:21

Kate Garraway smiles with late husband Derek Draper
Kate Garraway has spoken about being called a widow. Picture: ITV/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Kate Garraway has revealed how she felt after being called a widow for the first time, as she makes her GMB return.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Garraway, 56, has spoken about the first time she was called a widow, following the death of her husband Derek Draper, 56.

This comes as the TV favourite returned to Good Morning Britain today following Derek's funeral last week. The mother-of-two was joined by Ben Shephard, 49, on the show when she opened up about the striking statement a delivery driver said to her.

Kate began: "Do you know, the other day somebody called me a widow for the first time. It took my breath away. It was an Amazon delivery person who said 'so sorry for your loss now you're a widow.'"

The journalist continued: "I suddenly realised what everyone goes through. Every single moment is something new and we have all just got to go through it."

Derek Draper smiles with Kate Garraway
Derek Draper, husband of Kate Garraway, passed earlier this year. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Kate's husband Derek died earlier this year following complications from COVID-19.

After receiving his diagnosis in 2020, Derek spent time in intensive care before being able to return home in April 2021.

Derek, Kate and their two children Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14, took part in various documentaries over the years showing the realities of caring for a loved one.

The family won an NTA in 2021 for one of their programmes which Kate dedicated to her husband.

Read more: Kate Garraway issues heartbreaking statement following husband Derek's death

Read more: Ben Shephard says Kate Garraway is 'in a bubble of numbness and grief' after death of husband Derek Draper

Derek Draper and Kate Garraway have two children together, Darcey and Billy
Derek Draper and Kate Garraway have two children together, Darcey and Billy. Picture: Alamy

Derek's funeral took place last week in the same church he and Kate were married in.

In emotional scenes, the public watched as the couple's daughter Darcey carried her father's coffin, while Kate paid tribute to her late husband by wearing his watch during the service.

Watch Kate Garraway return to Good Morning Britain here:

Kate Garraway returns to host GMB for the first time since Derek’s death

Speaking about returning to GMB a month after her husband's death, Kate said:

"I don't know how it's going to be. Grief isn't containable in a day or year.

"People ask why I'm going back to work. Life has to start. We have to pick ourselves up and go on. That's what Derek would want me to do."

Kate Garraway and guests at Derek Draper's funeral
Derek Draper's funeral took place last week. Picture: Getty

Kate continued: "Thank you to everyone who made it possible. We have to pick ourselves up, that's what Derek did and would want us to do.

"The make-up girls had me in tears this morning just by saying hello. Thank you to all of you at home as well, I know I mentioned it on Monday but you have been incredible."

Kate Garraway presented GMB with Ben Shephard
Kate Garraway presented GMB with Ben Shephard. Picture: ITV

Kate had previously appeared on GMB via video link to detail the heartbreaking question her daughter Darcey asked her during Derek's final moments.

The I'm A Celebrity star explained: "When I was with Derek when they said 'this has happened and we don't think he's going to last the day', I thought 'I have to tell the children' and get them close to him and me.

"I sort of said it very factually and at the end I asked if they had any questions and the first thing Darcey said was 'how are you mum?'

"That took my breath away," Kate went on: "I said 'gosh, that's a very very lovely question Darcey, thank you for asking it,' because what an extraordinary thing."

Read more: Holly Willoughby left sobbing on This Morning as Kate Garraway opens up about Derek's health

Read more: Kate Garraway breaks down in tears as husband Derek hugs their son Billy

Read more: Kate Garraway returns to Good Morning Britain following the death of husband Derek Draper

