Kate Garraway returns to Good Morning Britain following the death of husband Derek Draper

8 February 2024, 10:52

Kate Garraway returns to host GMB for the first time since Derek’s death

By Hope Wilson

Kate Garraway has returned to hosting duties on Good Morning Britain, following the death of her husband Derek Draper.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Garraway, 56, has returned to host Good Morning Britain for the first time since the death of her husband Derek Draper, 56.

Joining Ben Shephard, 49, behind the GMB desk, Kate opened up about feeling 'wobbly' but said: "We have to pick ourselves up and go on. That's what Derek would want me to do."

This appearance comes after Derek's funeral last week which saw Kate's daughter Darcey, 17, carry her father's coffin. The TV favourite also paid tribute to her late husband by wearing his favourite watch during the service.

Last week Kate appeared via video link on Good Morning Britain to reveal the heartbreaking question her daughter Darcey asked in her father's final moments.

Kate Garraway presented GMB for the first time since her husband's death
Kate Garraway presented GMB for the first time since her husband's death. Picture: ITV

Kate explained: "When I was with Derek when they said 'this has happened and we don't think he's going to last the day', I thought 'I have to tell the children' and get them close to him and me.

"I sort of said it very factually and at the end I asked if they had any questions and the first thing Darcey said was 'how are you mum?'

"That took my breath away," Kate went on: "I said 'gosh, that's a very very lovely question Darcey, thank you for asking it,' because what an extraordinary thing."

Read more: Ben Shephard says Kate Garraway is 'in a bubble of numbness and grief' after death of husband Derek Draper

Read more: Kate Garraway issues heartbreaking statement following husband Derek's death

Kate Garraway revealed the emotional question Darcey asked her
Kate Garraway revealed the emotional question Darcey asked her. Picture: ITV

Upon her return to GMB this morning, Kate hit back at critics who claimed she is going back to work too soon after Derek's death.

The presenter stated: "I don't know how it's going to be. Grief isn't containable in a day or year.

"People ask why I'm going back to work. Life has to start. We have to pick ourselves up and go on. That's what Derek would want me to do."

Kate Garraway presented GMB with Ben Shephard
Kate Garraway presented GMB with Ben Shephard. Picture: ITV

Kate continued: "Thank you to everyone who made it possible. We have to pick ourselves up, that's what Derek did and would want us to do."

"The make-up girls had me in tears this morning just by saying hello. Thank you to all of you at home as well, I know I mentioned it on Monday but you have been incredible."

Kate Garraway with her children Darcey and Billy at Derek Draper's funeral
Derek Draper's funeral took place last week. Picture: Getty

Fans were quick to send messages of support to Kate after her debut, with X users commenting on how lovely it was to see her back on their screens.

One viewer wrote: "It is absolutely lovely to have you back behind that desk next to Ben right where you belong and my heart goes out to @kategarraway and her family much love."

Another added: "She is doing the right thing. Sitting at home changes nothing. She has two children to provide for and look after and bringing normality back into their lives is totally the right thing. Lovely to have you back @kategarraway you are doing amazing.x"

With a third stating: "So wonderful to see Kate back where she belongs at GMB lots of love to you, Kate x"

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper kiss
Kate Garraway and Derek Draper got married in 2005. Picture: Alamy

Derek passed away from COVID-19 complications on the 3rd of January 2024.

In 2020 Derek contracted COVID-19 and was placed in a medically-induced coma before being released from hospital in April 2021.

After returning home, Derek and Kate took part in various TV programmes which documented the former lobbyist's health.

Their shows, Kate Garraway: Finding Derek and Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek, left fans in tears as they showed the realities of caring for a seriously ill loved one.

Derek Draper pictured in a wheelchair alongside his wife Kate Garraway and children, Darcey and Billy
Derek Draper took part in various documentaries following his COVID-19 diagnosis. Picture: ITV

In June 2023, Derek accompanied Kate to Windsor Castle, where she was awarded an MBE for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

However in December of the same year, it was reported that Derek had suffered a heart attack and was left fighting for his life.

Derek is survived by his wife Kate Garraway and their two children, Darcey, 17 and Billy, 11.

Read more: Kate Garraway reveals emotional moment she told husband Derek Draper about NTAs win

Read more: Kate Garraway breaks down in tears as husband Derek hugs their son Billy

Read more: Holly Willoughby left sobbing on This Morning as Kate Garraway opens up about Derek's health

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Love Island All stars Kaz Kawmi and Chris Taylor are shocked alongside a crying Georgia Steel

What time does Love Island First Look come out?

TV & Movies

Love Island stars Josh Ritchie, Sophie Piper and Georgia Steel are shocked

Who leaves Love Island tonight?

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars cast sit at the fire pit

Will Love Island All Stars have Casa Amor?

TV & Movies

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together? Here are all the answers

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight: Are Erica and Jordan still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Erica and Jordan still together?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

TV & Movies

Are Married At First Sight couple Peggy and Georges still together?

Are Married At First Sight couple Peggy and Georges still together?

TV & Movies

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

The Apprentice 2024 is back for another season

Where is The Apprentice house? Location and value revealed

When is Deal or No Deal back on TV?

When is Deal or No Deal on TV? Start date revealed

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon with her daughter Belle and birthday decorations

Stacey Solomon mum-shamed over Belle's first birthday celebrations

Sue Radford has clapped back at fans

Sue Radford hits back at viewers who claim 22 Kids & Counting is 'set up'

Love Island All Stars cast

Who left Love Island last night? Full list of dumped Islanders

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Valentine's Day Guide 2024

Valentine's Day Guide 2024: What to buy for your loved ones this Valentine's Day

Lifestyle

Jess Gale and Eve Gale are the first twins on Love Island

Jess and Eve Love Island twins age, ex-boyfriends and everything that happened on season 6

TV & Movies

Joe Garratt has just entered the Love Island All Stars Villa

Love Island's Joe Garratt age, history with Lucie Donlan and everything that happened in series 5

TV & Movies

Molly Smith and Joe Garratt on Love Island All Stars

What happened between Molly Smith and Joe Garratt? Their Love Island relationship explained

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

How long is Love Island All Stars on for and when is the final?

TV & Movies

Millie Radford with her children Chester, Elodie and Chester and mother Sue Radford

Millie Radford opens up about having three children under three-years-old

TV & Movies

Prince William will take on the role of king following father Charles III

What will Prince William's official name be when he's king?

News

Meghan Markle on royal duty in black dress

Why Meghan Markle isn't travelling back to the UK with Prince Harry

News

Queen Camilla wearing her crown next to a picture of her in green suit and waving

What happens to Queen Camilla if King Charles passes away?

News

Married At First Sight expert Paul Carrick Brunson alongside Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling

Married At First Sight UK 2024 expert reveals new lineup are the 'most authentic'

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has given fans a look into her home

Sue Radford gives fans glimpse inside 'terrible' 10-bedroom family home

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

Who left The Masked Singer? All of the celebrities revealed

TV & Movies

Rochelle Humes and Sophie Piper smile

Rochelle Humes and Sophie Piper's relationship explained

Could Eiffel Tower's identity have been revealed?

The Masked Singer's Eiffel Tower 'named' by fans who are convinced of identity

Kate Garraway said she is 'so proud' of her children following the loss of Derek Draper

Kate Garraway reveals heartbreaking question daughter Darcey asked during Derek's final moments