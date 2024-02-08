Kate Garraway returns to Good Morning Britain following the death of husband Derek Draper

By Hope Wilson

Kate Garraway has returned to hosting duties on Good Morning Britain, following the death of her husband Derek Draper.

Kate Garraway, 56, has returned to host Good Morning Britain for the first time since the death of her husband Derek Draper, 56.

Joining Ben Shephard, 49, behind the GMB desk, Kate opened up about feeling 'wobbly' but said: "We have to pick ourselves up and go on. That's what Derek would want me to do."

This appearance comes after Derek's funeral last week which saw Kate's daughter Darcey, 17, carry her father's coffin. The TV favourite also paid tribute to her late husband by wearing his favourite watch during the service.

Last week Kate appeared via video link on Good Morning Britain to reveal the heartbreaking question her daughter Darcey asked in her father's final moments.

Kate Garraway presented GMB for the first time since her husband's death. Picture: ITV

Kate explained: "When I was with Derek when they said 'this has happened and we don't think he's going to last the day', I thought 'I have to tell the children' and get them close to him and me.

"I sort of said it very factually and at the end I asked if they had any questions and the first thing Darcey said was 'how are you mum?'

"That took my breath away," Kate went on: "I said 'gosh, that's a very very lovely question Darcey, thank you for asking it,' because what an extraordinary thing."

Kate Garraway revealed the emotional question Darcey asked her. Picture: ITV

Upon her return to GMB this morning, Kate hit back at critics who claimed she is going back to work too soon after Derek's death.

The presenter stated: "I don't know how it's going to be. Grief isn't containable in a day or year.

"People ask why I'm going back to work. Life has to start. We have to pick ourselves up and go on. That's what Derek would want me to do."

Kate Garraway presented GMB with Ben Shephard. Picture: ITV

Kate continued: "Thank you to everyone who made it possible. We have to pick ourselves up, that's what Derek did and would want us to do."

"The make-up girls had me in tears this morning just by saying hello. Thank you to all of you at home as well, I know I mentioned it on Monday but you have been incredible."

Derek Draper's funeral took place last week. Picture: Getty

Fans were quick to send messages of support to Kate after her debut, with X users commenting on how lovely it was to see her back on their screens.

One viewer wrote: "It is absolutely lovely to have you back behind that desk next to Ben right where you belong and my heart goes out to @kategarraway and her family much love."

Another added: "She is doing the right thing. Sitting at home changes nothing. She has two children to provide for and look after and bringing normality back into their lives is totally the right thing. Lovely to have you back @kategarraway you are doing amazing.x"

With a third stating: "So wonderful to see Kate back where she belongs at GMB lots of love to you, Kate x"

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper got married in 2005. Picture: Alamy

Derek passed away from COVID-19 complications on the 3rd of January 2024.

In 2020 Derek contracted COVID-19 and was placed in a medically-induced coma before being released from hospital in April 2021.

After returning home, Derek and Kate took part in various TV programmes which documented the former lobbyist's health.

Their shows, Kate Garraway: Finding Derek and Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek, left fans in tears as they showed the realities of caring for a seriously ill loved one.

Derek Draper took part in various documentaries following his COVID-19 diagnosis. Picture: ITV

In June 2023, Derek accompanied Kate to Windsor Castle, where she was awarded an MBE for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

However in December of the same year, it was reported that Derek had suffered a heart attack and was left fighting for his life.

Derek is survived by his wife Kate Garraway and their two children, Darcey, 17 and Billy, 11.

