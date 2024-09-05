Jack Draper facts: Tennis player's career, partner, family, height and Instagram revealed

Jack Draper is one of the British tennis players at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty/Instagram/@jackdraper

By Hope Wilson

Who is Jack Draper's girlfriend, where does he live and how tall is he? Here is everything you need to know about the US Open hopeful.

We're rooting for British number 1 tennis player Jack Draper as he reaches the latter stages of the US Open.

With Andy Murray now retired, our hopes are firmly placed on fellow Brits Emma Raducanu, Cameron Norrie, and of course, Jack as a new era begins.

How old is Jack Draper?

Tennis marvel Jack is 22 years old as of 2024, and was born on December 22nd, 2001.

Despite his young age, Jack has managed to carve out a successful sporting career, most recently winning the Stuttgart Open in June.

Who is Jack Draper's girlfriend?

As he tends to keep his relationships private, it is currently unknown if Jack Draper is in a relationship.

The 22-year-old has yet to reveal whether he is dating anyone, but we'll keep an eye out.

Where does Jack Draper live?

Jack lives in Putney, South West London after moving from his family home in Surrey.

According to the MailOnline, Jack shares his new pad with fellow Tennis player Paul Jubb, who is originally from Kingston Upon Hull.

Who is Jack's dad Roger Draper?

Jack comes from a sporting family as his father Roger is the former chief executive of Sport England and the Lawn Tennis Association.

He is currently a Global Business Advisor to Boston Consulting Group and often works with various sports clubs around the world.

What is Jack Draper's Instagram?

Fans can follow Jack on Instagram @jackdraper where he often shares images of his sporting achievements and a behind-the-scenes look at this workout regime.

He currently has 115,000 followers, however we're sure that number will grow as he continues to dominate the tennis game.

What school did Jack Draper go to?

Jack attended Parkside School in Stoke d’Abernon, Cobham, before studying at Reed's School.

Whilst gaining an education Jack was keen to keep his tennis skills up to scratch and receieved coaching from a young age.

How tall is Jack Draper?

Standing at 6ft 4in, Jack is 1.93m tall. We're sure his height will come in handy when he's playing tennis!