Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osbourne insist they're 'stronger' after saving marriage

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osbourne. Picture: Getty

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osbourne have reunited for their first photoshoot since they split in a spread for OK! magazine.

The Eastenders actress and former TOWIE star have finally got their marriage back on track, following a brief split earlier this year.

Both Jacqueline and Dan appeared on the cover of OK! Magazine with their two children, Ella 4, and Teddy... , as they posed for a family photosoohot with their wedding bands firmly on their fingers.

The pair insist they are 'stronger than ever' since rekindling their romance following Dan's stint on Celebrity Big Brother.

Jacqueline told OK! magazine: "Our wedding rings are firmly back on and we’re stronger than ever."Dan added: "It’s no secret that we went through a bad patch, but we’re back together and things are really good."

"It’s better than ever between us now."

Jacqueline jossa and Dan Osbourne OK! magazine. Picture: Getty

However, it wasn't all smooth sailing, and Jacqueline admits she struggled to watch Dan in the house with Gabby Allen after their marriage was rocked by rumours he had cheated with the Love Island star.

She said: "I tried to be supportive of Daniel while he was in the house but it was hard when I saw him talking about our problems or spending time with Gabby.

"I know they’re just friends but it wasn’t nice for me to watch because I knew what everyone would be saying about their relationship."