Inside Jennifer Lopez's engagements, marriages and kids as she splits from Ben Affleck

21 August 2024, 15:49

Jennifer Lopez's romantic life has been part of the public sphere
Jennifer Lopez's romantic life has been part of the public sphere. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How many times has Jlo been engaged, when did she and Ben Affleck get married, how many husbands has she had and does she have any kids?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jennifer Lopez, 55, shocked fans earlier this week when she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, 52, following two years of marriage, leading many of us to want to know more about her relationship history.

The This Is Me... Now musician decided to end her marriage on the second anniversary of her wedding to the Hollywood actor, with the couple reportedly not signing a prenuptial agreement upon tying the knot.

Jlo has had an interesting love life so far which has resulted in multiple marriages and engagements, all of which have been integral parts of her life.

How many times has Jlo been engaged, when did she and Ben Affleck get married, how many husbands has she had and does she have any kids?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently going through a divorce
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently going through a divorce. Picture: Getty

How many times has Jlo been engaged?

Jennifer has been engaged six times, with her first engagement being to her high school sweetheart David Cruz in the mid-1990s.

As her career grew Jennifer and David split, with the On The Floor singer then becoming engaged to waiter Ojani Noa. Their relationship ended in 1998 with Jlo going on to date P Diddy, however their partnership ended without an engagement in 2011.

Jen then moved on to dancer Cris Judd, with the pair getting engaged in their early 2000s. Unfortunately their relationship was short-lived and the singer moved on with Ben Affleck, whom she became engaged to in 2002.

After the A-list stars split before their wedding in 2004, Jennifer went on to embark on a relationship with musician Marc Anthony and the pair became engaged.

After 10 years together the couple called it quits and Jennifer later received a proposal from NFL star Alex Rodriguez in 2019. They broke up in 2021 and Jennifer went on to rekindle her romance with former lover Ben Affleck, with the two getting engaged for a second time in 2022.

Jennifer Lopez was engaged to Alex Rodriguez until 2021
Jennifer Lopez was engaged to Alex Rodriguez until 2021. Picture: Getty

When did Jlo and Ben Affleck get married?

Lovebirds Jennifer and Ben tied the knot on the 16th of July 2022 in Las Vegas, before going on to celebrate with family and friends the following month.

Speaking about her wedding day, Jlo told fans in her newsletter: "When he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken."

She went on to add: "I would have had many of the same thoughts probably had I not been focusing so hard on not tripping over my dress, but when I got close enough to see his face, it made the same wonderful sense to me.

"Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022. Picture: Getty

How many husbands has Jlo had?

Jen has been married a total of four times. Her first marriage was to Ojani Noa from February 1997 to January 1998, after the couple crossed paths whilst he was a waiter at a restaurant in Miami.

According to HELLO! Ojani opened up about his marriage to Jlo in a 2011 YouTube video where he stated: "The wedding was very crazy. I love the fact that I got married because I was totally in love, I was crazy in love. We were totally in love."

The Maid in Manhattan actress was then wed to former back-up dancer Cris Judd from September 2001 to January 2003, before going on to tie the knot with Marc Anthony on the 5th of June 2004. The singing duo were married for 10 years before ending their marriage on the 16th of June 2014.

After taking a break from wedded life, Jennifer got married for a fourth time in 2022 to Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez was first married to Ojani Noa
Jennifer Lopez was first married to Ojani Noa. Picture: Getty

Does Jlo have kids?

Jen has two children, twins Emme and Max, whom she gave birth to in February 2008. She shares her children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, with the kids often appearing in public alongside their famous parents.

Speaking about motherhood, Jlo told PEOPLE: "It’s unconditional love. I know everybody feels this way about their kids, but I just feel like they’re super special. I can’t wait to see what they do."

Her daughter Emme looks to follow in Jennifer's footsteps, with the famous child appearing with her mum on stage in 2022.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Molly-Mae Hague has returned to Instagram after splitting from Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague returns to social media with two-word statement following Tommy Fury split

The Love Is Blind UK couples have been selected

Love Is Blind UK couples still together: The latest relationship updates

Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind UK cast Instagrams have been revealed

Love Is Blind UK cast Instagram accounts revealed

Love Is Blind

Tom Read Wilson rose to fame on Celebs Go Dating

Tom Read Wilson facts: Celebs Go Dating star's age, partner, books and Instagram revealed

Love Is Blind UK have unveiled their wedding episodes on Netflix

Are Love Is Blind UK weddings legally binding?

Love Is Blind

Ruth Langsford touched on how her friends have helped her on Loose Women

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford issues emotional statement after Eamonn Holmes split

My Mum Your Dad was renewed for season 2 in October 2023

My Mum Your Dad season 2 - Release date, cast and more

TV & Movies

Chris Taylor is taking on his next TV challenge on Celebs Go Dating

Chris Taylor facts: Celebs Go Dating star's age, girlfriend, family and TV career explained

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Jamelia has signed up to Celebs Go Dating to find herself the perfect partner

Jamelia facts: Celebs Go Dating star's age, children, ex-husband and career revealed

Stephen Webb is taking part in Celebs Go Dating 2024

Stephen Webb fact file: Age, net worth, ex-husband, Instagram and Dancing on Ice exit revealed
Everything you need to know about Celebs Go Dating star Tristan Phipps

Tristan Phipps facts: Made In Chelsea star's age, height, net worth, job and ex-girlfriends
Ella Morgan is taking part in Celebs Go Dating

Celeb's Go Dating Ella Morgan's age, Instagram, ex-boyfriends and Married At First Sight UK history revealed
Here's everything you need to know about Helen Flanagan's life

Helen Flanagan facts: Career, net worth, split from ex-fiancé and children revealed

Trending on Heart

A calendar flicking through

Is it a bank holiday this weekend and when is the next one? A full list of 2024 dates

Lifestyle

Stephen Webb is now looking for love on Celebs Go Dating following his split from Gogglebox co-star and husband Daniel

Why did Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig from Gogglebox split-up?

Celebrities

Stephen Webb quit Gogglebox in 2023

Why did Stephen Webb leave Gogglebox? The real reason for his exit revealed

The Love Is Blind UK reunion date and time has been confirmed

When is the Love Is Blind UK reunion? Release date and time revealed

Love Is Blind

The first look for My Mum Your Dad season two has been released

My Mum Your Dad season two first look revealed as start date announced

TV & Movies

Richard Hammond and his Grand Tour co-stars

Richard Hammond "misses" his Grand Tour mates after filming final ever episode

TV & Movies

When is the next Super Blue Moon and when was the last one?

Super Blue Moon August 2024: Date, time, how to see and meaning explained

News

Tommy Fury has hit back at cheating claims

Tommy Fury left 'horrified' by cheating rumours after his shock split from Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae Hague has become a successful influencer after appearing on Love Island

Molly-Mae Hague facts: Age, net worth, children, Instagram and relationship with Tommy Fury explained
Tommy Fury is a media and sports star

Tommy Fury age, net worth, children, ethnicity, Instagram and boxing career revealed

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury dated for five years

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury relationship timeline: Love Island, engagement, baby and shock split
What really happened between Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury?

Real reason behind Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's split 'to be revealed in a matter of hours'

Fans have spotted a clue Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship was over before announcement

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split: Fans spot 'missed clue' relationship was over before announcement
Why have Molly Mae and Tommy Fury split up?

What happened with Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury? Their split explained

Tommy Fury has released his own statement regarding his split from Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury breaks silence after Molly-Mae Hague announces split

Molly-Mae Hague has announced her split from Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague announces split from Tommy Fury in heartbreaking statement