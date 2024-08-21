Inside Jennifer Lopez's engagements, marriages and kids as she splits from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's romantic life has been part of the public sphere. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How many times has Jlo been engaged, when did she and Ben Affleck get married, how many husbands has she had and does she have any kids?

Jennifer Lopez, 55, shocked fans earlier this week when she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, 52, following two years of marriage, leading many of us to want to know more about her relationship history.

The This Is Me... Now musician decided to end her marriage on the second anniversary of her wedding to the Hollywood actor, with the couple reportedly not signing a prenuptial agreement upon tying the knot.

Jlo has had an interesting love life so far which has resulted in multiple marriages and engagements, all of which have been integral parts of her life.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently going through a divorce. Picture: Getty

How many times has Jlo been engaged?

Jennifer has been engaged six times, with her first engagement being to her high school sweetheart David Cruz in the mid-1990s.

As her career grew Jennifer and David split, with the On The Floor singer then becoming engaged to waiter Ojani Noa. Their relationship ended in 1998 with Jlo going on to date P Diddy, however their partnership ended without an engagement in 2011.

Jen then moved on to dancer Cris Judd, with the pair getting engaged in their early 2000s. Unfortunately their relationship was short-lived and the singer moved on with Ben Affleck, whom she became engaged to in 2002.

After the A-list stars split before their wedding in 2004, Jennifer went on to embark on a relationship with musician Marc Anthony and the pair became engaged.

After 10 years together the couple called it quits and Jennifer later received a proposal from NFL star Alex Rodriguez in 2019. They broke up in 2021 and Jennifer went on to rekindle her romance with former lover Ben Affleck, with the two getting engaged for a second time in 2022.

Jennifer Lopez was engaged to Alex Rodriguez until 2021. Picture: Getty

When did Jlo and Ben Affleck get married?

Lovebirds Jennifer and Ben tied the knot on the 16th of July 2022 in Las Vegas, before going on to celebrate with family and friends the following month.

Speaking about her wedding day, Jlo told fans in her newsletter: "When he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken."

She went on to add: "I would have had many of the same thoughts probably had I not been focusing so hard on not tripping over my dress, but when I got close enough to see his face, it made the same wonderful sense to me.

"Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022. Picture: Getty

How many husbands has Jlo had?

Jen has been married a total of four times. Her first marriage was to Ojani Noa from February 1997 to January 1998, after the couple crossed paths whilst he was a waiter at a restaurant in Miami.

According to HELLO! Ojani opened up about his marriage to Jlo in a 2011 YouTube video where he stated: "The wedding was very crazy. I love the fact that I got married because I was totally in love, I was crazy in love. We were totally in love."

The Maid in Manhattan actress was then wed to former back-up dancer Cris Judd from September 2001 to January 2003, before going on to tie the knot with Marc Anthony on the 5th of June 2004. The singing duo were married for 10 years before ending their marriage on the 16th of June 2014.

After taking a break from wedded life, Jennifer got married for a fourth time in 2022 to Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez was first married to Ojani Noa. Picture: Getty

Does Jlo have kids?

Jen has two children, twins Emme and Max, whom she gave birth to in February 2008. She shares her children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, with the kids often appearing in public alongside their famous parents.

Speaking about motherhood, Jlo told PEOPLE: "It’s unconditional love. I know everybody feels this way about their kids, but I just feel like they’re super special. I can’t wait to see what they do."

Her daughter Emme looks to follow in Jennifer's footsteps, with the famous child appearing with her mum on stage in 2022.