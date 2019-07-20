Kendall Jenner bares all to promote acne-targeting skin-care brand

20 July 2019, 12:51

Kendall Jenner naked
Kendall Jenner bares almost all on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

By Beci Wood

Kendall Jenner goes above and beyond in a new beauty shoot for acne products.

While some might deem the nudity unnecessary, it's a clever move by Proactiv.

Posing totally naked the pictures have certainly caught the attention of fans on social media this weekend - almost 10 million of them in fact.

In one Kendall is seen posing directly into the camera with only a strategically placed leg and tiny sensor protecting her modesty. In another Kendall sits in a chair with an arm covering her chest.

She writes: "When my acne was at its worst, I was a high schooler who didn’t want to leave the house. Now I’m content with my skin. If you want to try Proactiv, you won’t regret it."

Photographer Mert Alas declared Kendall the 'most gorgeous woman of today! after posting another sensational shot in which Kendall shows off her curvy rear.

Pop star Liam Payne and Kendall's half-sister Khloe Kardashian are among the people who have liked the images.

