Paul O’Grady’s widower says their beloved dog ‘nuzzled his face’ as he battled to save him

28 March 2024, 12:14

Paul O'Grady's husband Andre has spoken about the presenter's heartbreaking final moments
Paul O'Grady's husband Andre has spoken about the presenter's heartbreaking final moments. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Paul O'Grady

By Hope Wilson

Paul O'Grady's widower Andre Portasio has opened up about the TV star's death for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paul O'Grady's husband Andre Portasio has revealed the heartbreaking moment the couple's beloved dog nuzzled the star's face, as Andre desperately tried to save his life.

Today marks exactly one year since the entertainer passed away from sudden cardiac arrhythmia, aged 67. Now in an emotional interview with The Mirror, Paul's partner of 18-years-old Andre has discussed the presenter's final moments.

This is the first time Andre has spoken publicly about the fateful day in which he says: "I really thought that when we got married it would be forever. I just didn’t realise that forever would be so short-lived."

Andre states that the 28th of March 2023 started as out any normal morning would, however things quickly changed.

Paul O'Grady's husband Andre Portasio has opened up about the TV star's final moments
Paul O'Grady's husband Andre Portasio has opened up about the TV star's final moments. Picture: Alamy

He disclosed: "The day he died, we had the most ordinary day. I’d got up early and gone down to the fields as I was working in the woodland. Paul had come back from touring, so was a little bit tired and woke up really late.

"Usually, he would stagger down from the bedroom with his hair on end and moaning it was the beginning of the day. He loved a good moan but he had a meeting with his producer, Malcolm Prince, about his radio show and he was looking very smart in a white shirt, and had a good aura."

Paul O'Grady was known for his love of dogs
Paul O'Grady was known for his love of dogs. Picture: Alamy

The widower continued: "He was on wonderful form and then we settled down in the living room and switched on the telly to catch up on Kent ITV News.

"He always insisted on watching the presenter Sangeeta [Bhabra] – he loved her and would never allow me to put the BBC on. It was all about ITV. He left to get some tea, and I heard this loud bang. But because the house is big and old, I didn’t think of anything at first."

"I walked to the kitchen to start putting some food on, and I started taking things out of the fridge. And all of a sudden, I could see him lying on the floor."

Paul O'Grady and Andre Portasio tied the knot in 2017
Paul O'Grady and Andre Portasio tied the knot in 2017. Picture: Alamy

Andre then described how he desperately tried to save Paul's life, stating: "I just didn’t know what to think at first.

"He had a cut on his forehead, and I thought he was probably just unconscious. I called the ambulance and they said the best chance to keep him alive was to do CPR. I don’t know how long it took for the ambulance to arrive but by the end I was exhausted."

"At one point, they were like ‘yes, he’s breathing.’ I thought the nightmare was gone but it was very short-lived, and very shortly afterwards they pronounced him dead."

Paul O'Grady had a close relationship with Queen Camilla
Paul O'Grady had a close relationship with Queen Camilla. Picture: Alamy

Whilst this horrific event was occurring, Andre was trying his best to keep the couple's dogs out of the kitchen where Paul was. However one of the the Blankety Blank star's trusty companions refused to leave his side.

Andre stated: "The saddest part of this all is that when all of this happened, and as I was trying to resuscitate him, I was trying to keep the dogs out of the room.

"But somehow Paul’s dog Arfur, who is one of his favourites, escaped and he nuzzled his face as he always did on Paul’s shoulder, as if to say ‘wake up’. It was just heartbreaking."

Paul O'Grady had a close relationship with his dog Arfur
Paul O'Grady had a close relationship with his dog Arfur. Picture: Instagram/Paul O'Grady

As the one-year anniversary of Paul's death arrives, Andre revealed that he would be in New Zealand on the 28th of March, as he couldn't bear being in the house on this milestone.

Paul's husband confessed: "I wanted to be as far away from it as possible in New Zealand. I don’t want to be anywhere near my kitchen where I found him, and be reminded of what happened."

Despite these unpleasant memories, Andre is keen to carry on Paul's legacy, saying: "Paul was very protective of me during the 18 years we spent together but I’m ready for the next challenge, and my duty is to carry Paul’s work on.

"I’m hoping this trip will also really give me a sense of looking forward and how I will move on, and the prospect of not being with him."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Passenger ending explained after six episodes of the black comedy

Passenger ending explained- everything that happened in Chadder Vale

Passenger is a new drama coming to ITV

Passenger cast revealed and where you know them from

Ellie and Ben are no longer together after meeting on MAFS Australia.

MAFS Australia’s Ellie claims Ben was ‘seeing’ new girlfriend while filming

Married at First Sight

The MAFS Australia final vows are set to be dramatic!

Everything we know about MAFS Australia's final vows so far

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Tori came for Cass during the dinner party

MAFS Australia's Tori apologises for her 'feral little outburst' against Cassandra

Married at First Sight

Tributes have poured in for Gogglebox star George Gilbey

Tributes pour in for Gogglebox star George Gilbey following his shock death aged 40

Here's who will be taking the plunge on this year's Married At First Sight Australia

MAFS Australia 2024 cast: Meet the brides and grooms of season 11

Who found love after leaving MAFS?

MAFS Australia 2024 cast members who found love after leaving show

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Sort Your Life Out saw Stacey confront the husband

Stacey Solomon slams lazy husband as Sort Your Life Out viewers brand his actions 'selfish'
Kylie Minogue has carved out a superb career

Kylie Minogue from height, age and net worth revealed

MAFS Australia Ben created a list for Ellie on areas of improvement

MAFS Australia groom Ben's full list of dislikes about Ellie exposed

Married at First Sight

Can Andrea and Richard make it back after his X-rated comments left her feeling 'disrespected'?

Why MAFS Australia cut Richard's explicit comment about Andrea from show and what he really said

Married at First Sight

Loaded in Paradise season two cast revealed

Loaded in Paradise contestants revealed as season two gets underway

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Supermarkets have revealed their Easter opening hours for 2024

Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Aldi Easter opening times: A full list of supermarkets and opening times

News

Postman from Royal Mail delivering post

Do Royal Mail deliver on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

News

Alarm clock to represent time change along with easter eggs and daffodils to show off spring

Do the clocks go forward this weekend? Exact date and time

Lifestyle

Loaded in Paradise season two has been released

Where is Loaded in Paradise filmed? Location details revealed

TV & Movies

People think they're on to Jack and Tori after this shocking comment!

MAFS Australia's Tori and Jack accused of 'acting' as she tells groom to 'fake it'

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Lauren discovered her husband Jonathan was texting Ellie

MAFS Australia's Lauren breaks silence after Jonathan and Ellie's cheating scandal

Married at First Sight

The top 10 spring baby names have been announced

Baby name experts reveal top 10 spring inspired names for 2024

Parenting

Kate Garraway has opened up on the realities of the cost of care ahead of her new documentary

Kate Garraway says she's 'ashamed' by debt after paying £16,000-a-month on care for Derek Draper
Madeleine and Ash have left MAFS Australia

Why did Madeleine and Ash leave MAFS Australia?

Married at First Sight

Sue and Noel Radford have hit back at trolls online

Sue and Noel Radford say 'cowardly' trolls are jealous of their lifestyle

Which couples will make it out of final vows still together?

First look at MAFS Australia's final vows teases shock admissions and an explosive split

Married at First Sight

John, Mel and Alessandra were not going to let Jack or the other grooms get away with this!

MAFS Australia viewers applaud experts for holding grooms accountable following Jack's 'disgusting' comment

Married at First Sight

Easter bank holiday weekend weather forecast has been released

Easter weekend weather 2024: Latest Met Office bank holiday forecast revealed

Weather

MAFS Australia final vows will air soon

When are final vows on MAFS Australia 2024?

Married at First Sight

Here's what we know about Tristan and Cassandra's relationship so far

Are MAFS Australia's Cassandra and Tristan still together?

Married at First Sight

Where are MAFS couple Jack and Tori now and are they still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori still together?

Married at First Sight