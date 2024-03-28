Paul O’Grady’s widower says their beloved dog ‘nuzzled his face’ as he battled to save him

Paul O'Grady's husband Andre has spoken about the presenter's heartbreaking final moments. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Paul O'Grady

By Hope Wilson

Paul O'Grady's widower Andre Portasio has opened up about the TV star's death for the first time.

Paul O'Grady's husband Andre Portasio has revealed the heartbreaking moment the couple's beloved dog nuzzled the star's face, as Andre desperately tried to save his life.

Today marks exactly one year since the entertainer passed away from sudden cardiac arrhythmia, aged 67. Now in an emotional interview with The Mirror, Paul's partner of 18-years-old Andre has discussed the presenter's final moments.

This is the first time Andre has spoken publicly about the fateful day in which he says: "I really thought that when we got married it would be forever. I just didn’t realise that forever would be so short-lived."

Andre states that the 28th of March 2023 started as out any normal morning would, however things quickly changed.

Paul O'Grady's husband Andre Portasio has opened up about the TV star's final moments. Picture: Alamy

He disclosed: "The day he died, we had the most ordinary day. I’d got up early and gone down to the fields as I was working in the woodland. Paul had come back from touring, so was a little bit tired and woke up really late.

"Usually, he would stagger down from the bedroom with his hair on end and moaning it was the beginning of the day. He loved a good moan but he had a meeting with his producer, Malcolm Prince, about his radio show and he was looking very smart in a white shirt, and had a good aura."

Paul O'Grady was known for his love of dogs. Picture: Alamy

The widower continued: "He was on wonderful form and then we settled down in the living room and switched on the telly to catch up on Kent ITV News.

"He always insisted on watching the presenter Sangeeta [Bhabra] – he loved her and would never allow me to put the BBC on. It was all about ITV. He left to get some tea, and I heard this loud bang. But because the house is big and old, I didn’t think of anything at first."

"I walked to the kitchen to start putting some food on, and I started taking things out of the fridge. And all of a sudden, I could see him lying on the floor."

Paul O'Grady and Andre Portasio tied the knot in 2017. Picture: Alamy

Andre then described how he desperately tried to save Paul's life, stating: "I just didn’t know what to think at first.

"He had a cut on his forehead, and I thought he was probably just unconscious. I called the ambulance and they said the best chance to keep him alive was to do CPR. I don’t know how long it took for the ambulance to arrive but by the end I was exhausted."

"At one point, they were like ‘yes, he’s breathing.’ I thought the nightmare was gone but it was very short-lived, and very shortly afterwards they pronounced him dead."

Paul O'Grady had a close relationship with Queen Camilla. Picture: Alamy

Whilst this horrific event was occurring, Andre was trying his best to keep the couple's dogs out of the kitchen where Paul was. However one of the the Blankety Blank star's trusty companions refused to leave his side.

Andre stated: "The saddest part of this all is that when all of this happened, and as I was trying to resuscitate him, I was trying to keep the dogs out of the room.

"But somehow Paul’s dog Arfur, who is one of his favourites, escaped and he nuzzled his face as he always did on Paul’s shoulder, as if to say ‘wake up’. It was just heartbreaking."

Paul O'Grady had a close relationship with his dog Arfur. Picture: Instagram/Paul O'Grady

As the one-year anniversary of Paul's death arrives, Andre revealed that he would be in New Zealand on the 28th of March, as he couldn't bear being in the house on this milestone.

Paul's husband confessed: "I wanted to be as far away from it as possible in New Zealand. I don’t want to be anywhere near my kitchen where I found him, and be reminded of what happened."

Despite these unpleasant memories, Andre is keen to carry on Paul's legacy, saying: "Paul was very protective of me during the 18 years we spent together but I’m ready for the next challenge, and my duty is to carry Paul’s work on.

"I’m hoping this trip will also really give me a sense of looking forward and how I will move on, and the prospect of not being with him."