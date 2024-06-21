Exclusive

Perrie Edwards reveals she 'loves' hanging out with Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her twins

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are best friends. Picture: Instagram/Little Mix

By Hope Wilson

Perrie Edwards has opened up about the close bond she shares with Little Mix favourite Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Perrie Edwards, 30, has revealed she 'loves' spending time with former Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 32, and her twins.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Davina McCall to promote her new single 'Tears', the X Factor winner opened up on the sweet bond she shares with Leigh-Anne.

The songstress also explained that her son Axel, two, has a close friendship with Leigh-Anne's two-year-old daughters, and confessed that the twins often encourage Axel to try new foods.

When asked about hanging out with Leigh-Anne, Perrie disclosed: "It is nice. I love hanging out with her and the twins, it’s so cute. They’re at that age where they, like, they communicate more. I love it."

The Little Mix girls are still good friends. Picture: Getty

The 30-year-old continued: "I say to Leigh-Anne, I'm like, 'can you just bring the twins over all the time?' Because when they're there, my Axel eats more.

"So he's a terrible eater, oh he’s awful, god awful, doesn't eat a thing. And then the twins will come over and they'll be eating roast potatoes and all kinds that I've made. And then he's like, ‘well, I want to eat that’. And I'm like, ‘yes!’

"I'm like, can't they just come here all the time? And then he'd eat really well. It's so bizarre, isn't it? Children are funny, aren't they? They're just weird, but I love it."

Perrie shares son Axel with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 30, while Leigh-Anne has two children with husband Andre Gray, 30.

The besties often share images of their kids on Instagram, however Leigh-Anne tends to keep daughters' faces covered and has not publicly revealed their names.

Perrie Edwards is mum to son Axel. Picture: Instagram/Perrie Edwards

Perrie, Leigh-Anne and fellow Little Mix star Jade Thirwall, 31, still maintain a tight sisterhood despite disbanding in 2022.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast last year, Leigh-Anne opened up about the possibility of the trio getting back together in the future, telling Jamie and Amanda: "We’re so tight, they are my girls and they’re always gonna to be my sisters, so of course we’re gonna do a reunion, how would we not?"