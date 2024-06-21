Exclusive

Perrie Edwards reveals she 'loves' hanging out with Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her twins

21 June 2024, 09:30

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are best friends
Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are best friends. Picture: Instagram/Little Mix

By Hope Wilson

Perrie Edwards has opened up about the close bond she shares with Little Mix favourite Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Perrie Edwards, 30, has revealed she 'loves' spending time with former Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 32, and her twins.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Davina McCall to promote her new single 'Tears', the X Factor winner opened up on the sweet bond she shares with Leigh-Anne.

The songstress also explained that her son Axel, two, has a close friendship with Leigh-Anne's two-year-old daughters, and confessed that the twins often encourage Axel to try new foods.

When asked about hanging out with Leigh-Anne, Perrie disclosed: "It is nice. I love hanging out with her and the twins, it’s so cute. They’re at that age where they, like, they communicate more. I love it."

The Little Mix girls are still good friends
The Little Mix girls are still good friends. Picture: Getty

The 30-year-old continued: "I say to Leigh-Anne, I'm like, 'can you just bring the twins over all the time?' Because when they're there, my Axel eats more.

"So he's a terrible eater, oh he’s awful, god awful, doesn't eat a thing. And then the twins will come over and they'll be eating roast potatoes and all kinds that I've made. And then he's like, ‘well, I want to eat that’. And I'm like, ‘yes!’

"I'm like, can't they just come here all the time? And then he'd eat really well. It's so bizarre, isn't it? Children are funny, aren't they? They're just weird, but I love it."

Watch Perrie talk about her bond with Leigh-Anne here

Perrie confirms son Axel features on her new album 😱

Perrie shares son Axel with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 30, while Leigh-Anne has two children with husband Andre Gray, 30.

The besties often share images of their kids on Instagram, however Leigh-Anne tends to keep daughters' faces covered and has not publicly revealed their names.

Perrie Edwards is mum to son Axel
Perrie Edwards is mum to son Axel. Picture: Instagram/Perrie Edwards

Perrie, Leigh-Anne and fellow Little Mix star Jade Thirwall, 31, still maintain a tight sisterhood despite disbanding in 2022.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast last year, Leigh-Anne opened up about the possibility of the trio getting back together in the future, telling Jamie and Amanda: "We’re so tight, they are my girls and they’re always gonna to be my sisters, so of course we’re gonna do a reunion, how would we not?"

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Benedict Bridgerton could be the focus of season four

Bridgerton easter eggs that hint Benedict could lead season 4

TV & Movies

Take That This Life on Tour setlist and dates announced

Take That This Life on Tour 2024 full setlist revealed

Perrie Edwards song 'Tears' lyrics and meaning have been revealed

Tears lyrics and meaning explained by Perrie Edwards

Emily Atack has given birth to her first child

Emily Atack announces birth of first child and reveals sweet baby name

Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi is hoping his unique look wins over the Love Island ladies

Who is Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi? Age, job, and where he's from revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island's Matilda Draper is ready to be a girlfriend after two years single

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Matilda Draper? Age, job and how she knows Ronnie Vint

TV & Movies

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are at the Euros 2024

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer's sweet relationship timeline revealed

Laura Celia Valk is rumoured to be dating Jude Bellingham

Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend? Everything we know about his romance with Laura Celia Valk

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Jeremy Clarkson has shared an update from Diddly Squat Farm

Jeremy Clarkson sparks concern for Diddly Squat Farm's future with devastating update

TV & Movies

Harry Kane is married to Kate Kane

Inside Harry Kane's relationship with wife Kate and their four children

Jordan Pickford and wife Megan have built a beautiful family life

Who is Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison and do they have children?

Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival Dublin timings: When does the show start and finish?

Fans are demanding Netflix release 'deleted' scenes between Penelope and Colin on Bridgerton

Bridgerton fans start petition to bring back 'deleted' Colin and Penelope scenes

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Fia Tarrant talks coming out and finding love with girlfriend Izzy

Fia Tarrant talks coming out and finding love with girlfriend Izzy

Lifestyle

Hay fever season is upon us in the UK with the second peak on it's way

Hay fever sufferers desperate to know when grass pollen season ends

Weather

Love Island 2024 has delivered some epic bombshells into the villa so far this year

Who are the new Love Island 2024 bombshells?

TV & Movies

Celine Dion is ready to open up about her health battle with Stiff Person Syndrome

How to watch I Am: Celine Dion documentary: UK release date and trailer

TV & Movies

Nicola Coughlan has opened up about kissing Luke Newton on screen

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan reveals her first kiss with Luke Newton was 'terrifying'

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about the longest day of the year for 2024

Why is today the longest day of the year? Summer solstice 2024 explained

Lifestyle

Love Island's Tiffany is looking for the man of her dreams in the villa this summer

Who is Love Island's Tiffany Leighton? Age, job and ex-boyfriend revealed

TV & Movies

Francesca Bridgerton's meet with Michaela Stirling changes the course of her love story

Bridgerton's Michaela Stirling introduction brings unexpected twist for Francesca's love story

TV & Movies

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel have two children together

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's children: Ages, names and meanings revealed

Gogglebox's Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig shocked fans with their split

Gogglebox star Daniel Lustig reveals truth behind split from husband Stephen Webb

Justin Timberlake performing alongside his police mug shot

Will Justin Timberlake cancel the rest of his Forget Tomorrow world tour?

Love Island 2024 has had plenty of couples drama already

Who is coupled up with who on Love Island 2024?

TV & Movies

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? Full list of dumped contestants

TV & Movies

Love Island has welcomed new bombshell Grace Rosa Jackson

Who is Love Island's Grace Rosà Jackson? Age, businesses, Instagram and Joey Essex history revealed

TV & Movies

Justin Timberlake's net worth has been revealed

What is Justin Timberlake's net worth? His staggering earnings uncovered

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage has faced a lot of hurdles

Inside Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage including split rumours, children and wedding