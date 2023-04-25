Ryan Reynolds makes terminal Wrexham fan's dreams come true with special gesture

Ryan Reynolds makes terminal Wrexham fan's dreams come true with special gesture. Picture: Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Ryan Reynolds said he was 'choked up' after meeting Jay Fear and his family during his time in Wrexham.

Ryan Reynolds, 46, has made a terminal fan's dreams come true after gifting him a special piece of Marvel memorabilia and inviting him to the set of the next Deadpool film.

The actor, who co-owns Wrexham Football Club alongside Rob McElhenney, met Jay Fear – who has been diagnosed with terminal appendix cancer – over the weekend at the Racecourse Ground.

Ryan gave Jay a signed glove from the Deadpool 2 film and invited him and his family to the set of the third film instalment of the series.

Speaking of meeting his hero, the Southampton father-of-two said: "They always say you should never met your idol and this guy is definitely an exception to that."

Ryan Reynolds meets Jay Fear at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday. Picture: Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

He went on: "I’ve always loved Ryan Reynolds - ever since [2002 film] Van Wilder. I remember watching that for the first time and thinking that guy was cool. I started watching the Wrexham programme on Disney+ and when you watch that you can’t help but love Wrexham.

"People might think this whole thing was for me. Actually, this is for my family because they are the ones that are going to remember what happened for the rest of their lives. I just hope this is a core memory that they’ll never forget."

Ryan Reynolds meets Jay, his wife, Deb, and their two children. Picture: Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Jay and his wife, Deb, as well as his two children were also at the match on Sunday when Wrexham beat Boreham Wood 3-1.

Ryan said in an interview that he got "choked up" speaking to Jay and his family on Saturday.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds celebrate Wrexham's promotion back to the English Football League. Picture: Getty

“It was amazing to meet Jay", Blake Lively's husband said: “I wonder if I’d have the same unwavering joy if our roles were reversed."

Ryan went on: “He is an exceptional person and his family is wonderful. I got a little choked up talking to him and feeling how much his kids and wife are going to miss him.”