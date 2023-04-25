Ryan Reynolds makes terminal Wrexham fan's dreams come true with special gesture

25 April 2023, 16:33

Ryan Reynolds makes terminal Wrexham fan's dreams come true with special gesture
Ryan Reynolds makes terminal Wrexham fan's dreams come true with special gesture. Picture: Ryan Reynolds/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Ryan Reynolds said he was 'choked up' after meeting Jay Fear and his family during his time in Wrexham.

Ryan Reynolds, 46, has made a terminal fan's dreams come true after gifting him a special piece of Marvel memorabilia and inviting him to the set of the next Deadpool film.

The actor, who co-owns Wrexham Football Club alongside Rob McElhenney, met Jay Fear – who has been diagnosed with terminal appendix cancer – over the weekend at the Racecourse Ground.

Ryan gave Jay a signed glove from the Deadpool 2 film and invited him and his family to the set of the third film instalment of the series.

Speaking of meeting his hero, the Southampton father-of-two said: "They always say you should never met your idol and this guy is definitely an exception to that."

Ryan Reynolds meets Jay Fear at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday
Ryan Reynolds meets Jay Fear at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday. Picture: Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

He went on: "I’ve always loved Ryan Reynolds - ever since [2002 film] Van Wilder. I remember watching that for the first time and thinking that guy was cool. I started watching the Wrexham programme on Disney+ and when you watch that you can’t help but love Wrexham.

"People might think this whole thing was for me. Actually, this is for my family because they are the ones that are going to remember what happened for the rest of their lives. I just hope this is a core memory that they’ll never forget."

Ryan Reynolds meets Jay, his wife, Deb, and their two children
Ryan Reynolds meets Jay, his wife, Deb, and their two children. Picture: Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Jay and his wife, Deb, as well as his two children were also at the match on Sunday when Wrexham beat Boreham Wood 3-1.

Ryan said in an interview that he got "choked up" speaking to Jay and his family on Saturday.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds celebrate Wrexham's promotion back to the English Football League
Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds celebrate Wrexham's promotion back to the English Football League. Picture: Getty

“It was amazing to meet Jay", Blake Lively's husband said: “I wonder if I’d have the same unwavering joy if our roles were reversed."

Ryan went on: “He is an exceptional person and his family is wonderful. I got a little choked up talking to him and feeling how much his kids and wife are going to miss him.”

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Shaun Ryder has an ongoing feud with I'm A Celebrity star Gillian McKeith

Inside I'm A Celebrity stars Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder's 2010 row as they are reunited

TV & Movies

Gino D'Acampo blames TV bosses for Gino, Gordon & Fred's Road Trip being cancelled

Gino D'Acampo blames TV bosses for Gino, Gordon & Fred's Road Trip being cancelled

Holly Willoughby is wearing a colourful outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her white lace midi skirt from Reiss

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has revealed she's getting a tattoo

Stacey Solomon 'so excited' as she shares first ever tattoo

Alyssa has opened up about losing her job after MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia’s Alyssa Barmonde lost her job after the show

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

A woman wore all her clothes to the airport to avoid extra fees

Woman wears 2.5kg of clothing to avoid paying airline's luggage fees

Lifestyle

A parent has said it's 'selfish' to let a child cry in a restaurant

Parent sparks debate after claiming it’s ‘selfish’ to let children cry in restaurants

Lifestyle

Adele opened up in Carpool Karaoke

Adele left in tears as she opens up about divorce in final ever Carpool Karaoke

TV & Movies

A woman has said her neighbour has complained about her washing line

Furious neighbour claims laundry on washing line is 'ruining her view'

Lifestyle

Britain's Got Talent viewers 'work out' how Enzo pulled off magic trick

Britain's Got Talent viewers 'work out' how magician Enzo pulled off disappearing act

Max George surprises girlfriend Maisie Smith with 'proposal' on The Chase

Max George surprises girlfriend Maisie Smith with 'proposal' on The Chase

Molly-Mae Hague has taken her daughter Bambi on her first holiday

Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s lavish holiday with baby Bambi

Cam and Tayla were rumoured to have 'cheated' on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia: Cam Woods and Tayla Winter's secret 'affair' explained

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a colourful outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral midi dress

Celebrities

Len Goodman has died after a battle with bone cancer

Len Goodman: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, cause of death and family

Strictly Come Dancing star Len Goodman has died aged 78

Len Goodman dead: Strictly Come Dancing star dies of bone cancer aged 78

Dale Meeks has passed away at the age of 47

Emmerdale star Dale Meeks dies aged 48 as Ant and Dec share tribute

Paul O'Grady breaks TV contract as he adopts another dog during filming

How Paul O'Grady broke his TV contract to adopt another rescue dog

TV & Movies

Paul O'Grady's coffin was accompanied with a floral arrangement in the shape of his late dog, Buster

Paul O'Grady funeral: The meaning behind Buster floral tribute of star's late dog

Harry Potter is looking for a new cast

New Harry Potter series looking to cast children for leading roles

TV & Movies