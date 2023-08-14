Sir David Jason gives health update after being forced to cancel Only Fools and Horses event

By Hope Wilson

Sir David Jason has pulled out of an upcoming convention due to health concerns.

Sir David Jason, 83, has issued a health update after having to cancel an event.

The acting legend was due to appear at an Only Fools and Horses convention in October, however Sir David released a statement saying that he can no longer attend as he has to have surgery.

The Touch of Frost actor said to fans: "I am so very sorry for the disappointment and all the inconvenience it may cause but we are having to change the date of the forthcoming Only Fools and Horses Convention.

"Unfortunately I have just been advised I need a new bionic body part fitted. I won’t tell you which part it is, or you will all want one! And don’t worry it’s not being supplied by Monkey Harris, it’ll be the pukka gear."

Sir David Jason has released a statement regarding his health. Picture: Getty

Sir David continued: "I really hope everyone will be able to make the new date (January 13th and 14th) and we can all have something cushty to look forward to! These events are such an enjoyable celebration for myself and the rest of the Only Fools cast, and it is such a privilege to meet so many of you, but I want to do it with the smile on my face I always have had.

"Once again, please accept my sincere apologies as it was not a decision I took at all lightly and I hope that you understand my situation. All cushty wishes until then."

Only Fools and Horses began in 1981. Picture: Alamy

The convention has been rearranged for early 2024 at the Hilton Hotel in Milton Keynes so fans will still have a chance to meet the 'Del Boy' actor.

Sir David has been delighting our television screens for decades after beginning his career in the 1960s. As well as being a firm favourite on Only Fools and Horses, Sir David is also known for other iconic roles such as Granville in Open All Hours and DI Jack Frost in A Touch of Frost.

Sir David Jason as DI Jack Frost in A Touch of Frost. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this year Sir David announced he had a long-lost daughter, whom he had reconnected with after she wrote to him regarding her paternity.

His daughter Abi Harris is an actor and was born in 1970 following a brief relationship between Sir David and her actress mum Jennifer Hill.

Sir David Jason with his wife Gill Hinchcliffe. Picture: Getty

Speaking about his newly found relative, Sir David said to the Mirror:

"To say it was a surprise to find out I had a daughter from years ago is an understatement.

"However, on settling with the news, I am delighted that I am now able to get to know Abi and so we meet up when we can."

He went on: "My wife, Gill, and daughter, Sophie, have been very supportive and understanding and have embraced Abi and welcomed her and her young son into her now wider family."

David is also father to Sophie Mae, 22, whom he shares with wife Gill Hinchcliffe.

