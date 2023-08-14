Sir David Jason gives health update after being forced to cancel Only Fools and Horses event

14 August 2023, 14:39

Sir David Jason talks about his favourite Only Fools and Horses moments

By Hope Wilson

Sir David Jason has pulled out of an upcoming convention due to health concerns.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir David Jason, 83, has issued a health update after having to cancel an event.

The acting legend was due to appear at an Only Fools and Horses convention in October, however Sir David released a statement saying that he can no longer attend as he has to have surgery.

The Touch of Frost actor said to fans: "I am so very sorry for the disappointment and all the inconvenience it may cause but we are having to change the date of the forthcoming Only Fools and Horses Convention.

"Unfortunately I have just been advised I need a new bionic body part fitted. I won’t tell you which part it is, or you will all want one! And don’t worry it’s not being supplied by Monkey Harris, it’ll be the pukka gear."

Sir David Jason has released a statement regarding his health
Sir David Jason has released a statement regarding his health. Picture: Getty

Sir David continued: "I really hope everyone will be able to make the new date (January 13th and 14th) and we can all have something cushty to look forward to! These events are such an enjoyable celebration for myself and the rest of the Only Fools cast, and it is such a privilege to meet so many of you, but I want to do it with the smile on my face I always have had.

"Once again, please accept my sincere apologies as it was not a decision I took at all lightly and I hope that you understand my situation. All cushty wishes until then."

Only Fools and Horses began in 1981
Only Fools and Horses began in 1981. Picture: Alamy

The convention has been rearranged for early 2024 at the Hilton Hotel in Milton Keynes so fans will still have a chance to meet the 'Del Boy' actor.

Sir David has been delighting our television screens for decades after beginning his career in the 1960s. As well as being a firm favourite on Only Fools and Horses, Sir David is also known for other iconic roles such as Granville in Open All Hours and DI Jack Frost in A Touch of Frost.

Sir David Jason as DI Jack Frost in A Touch of Frost
Sir David Jason as DI Jack Frost in A Touch of Frost. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this year Sir David announced he had a long-lost daughter, whom he had reconnected with after she wrote to him regarding her paternity.

His daughter Abi Harris is an actor and was born in 1970 following a brief relationship between Sir David and her actress mum Jennifer Hill.

Sir David Jason with his wife Gill Hinchcliffe
Sir David Jason with his wife Gill Hinchcliffe. Picture: Getty

Speaking about his newly found relative, Sir David said to the Mirror:

"To say it was a surprise to find out I had a daughter from years ago is an understatement.

"However, on settling with the news, I am delighted that I am now able to get to know Abi and so we meet up when we can."

He went on: "My wife, Gill, and daughter, Sophie, have been very supportive and understanding and have embraced Abi and welcomed her and her young son into her now wider family."

David is also father to Sophie Mae, 22, whom he shares with wife Gill Hinchcliffe.

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Emmerdale actor Liam Fox: Inside his personal life with wife and children

Inside Emmerdale actor Liam Fox's personal life with wife and children

Jonnie shares three boys with his wife Jessica.

Who is Jonnie Irwin's wife? Inside presenter's family life with Jessica Holmes and three kids

Celebrities

Is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale for good and what has actor Liam Fox said about it?

Is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale for good?

TV & Movies

Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb have reunited for a new TV show

When is Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry on TV?

Inside Stacey Solomon's family holiday with husband Joe Swash and five kids

Inside Stacey Solomon's family holiday with husband Joe Swash and five kids

Trending on Heart

A flight attendant has revealed the secret code word that signals they fancy you.

Cabin crew use secret code word to signal that you're attractive

Travel

Gogglebox's Jenny Newby introduces baby Olive-Mae to fans online.

Gogglebox's Jenny Newby welcomes third great-grandchild and shares sweet name

Gogglebox

Danny Jones' son fell ill while on holiday

McFly singer Danny Jones' son rushed to hospital on family holiday

Sue shows off her new look

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shocks fans with new look

Celebrities

Adam Thomas took to Instagram to reveal his diagnosis

Adam Thomas reveals chronic illness diagnosis after secret health battle

Bobby Brazier has had a varied career so far

Who is Bobby Brazier? Inside the actor's life

Josie Gibson has spoken out about her love life

Who is Josie Gibson's new boyfriend? Everything we know about the presenter's partner

Paul Sinha has opened up about his Parkinson's diagnosis

The Chase star Paul Sinha says 'time is running out' after Parkinson's update

Taylor Swift has announced a release date for her new album

When is Taylor Swift's new album released and why is she re-recording her music?

August Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

August Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

Shopping

Adam Thomas was in Emmerdale for a number of years

Why did Adam Thomas leave Emmerdale?

Sunbed wars: The unexpected problem plaguing holidaymakers

Sunbed wars: The unexpected problem plaguing holidaymakers

News

Marshall Hamston dealt with some big Emmerdale storylines during his time on the soap

Who is Emmerdale's Marshall? Inside actor Max Fletcher's real life

TV & Movies

BBC's Wolf cast including Molina, Honey and Lucia

BBC Wolf's confusing ending explained

TV & Movies

Charlotte Bellamy plays Laurel in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Charlotte Bellamy's life away from Laurel Thomas

TV & Movies