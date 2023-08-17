Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following 'brief illness'

17 August 2023, 10:29 | Updated: 17 August 2023, 10:48

Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following 'brief illness'
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following 'brief illness'. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

TV broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson has passed away peacefully, his family have announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Michael Parkinson has died at the age of 88.

The legendary TV broadcaster was best known for Parkinson where he would interview the biggest names of the time.

His high-profile guests included Madonna, Dame Helen Mirren, Muhammed Ali and Elton John.

Michael's family announced his death on Thursday, 17th August, in a statement which revealed he was surrounded by family when he passed.

Michael Parkinson pictured with his TV Times Award, 2006
Michael Parkinson pictured with his TV Times Award, 2006. Picture: Getty

It read: "After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family.

"The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve."

Michael Parkinson interviews Bette Davis on Parkinson, 1975
Michael Parkinson interviews Bette Davis on Parkinson, 1975. Picture: Getty

Michael Parkinson was born on 28th March 1935 and started pursuing his career in journalism after leaving school.

He worked at the Manchester Guardian, Daily Express before moving into TV broadcasting.

Michael started his career in TV working for a BBC current affairs programme before hosting Cinema, a film reviewing TV show.

Michael Parkinson pictured with his wife Mary at a cricket match in 1994
Michael Parkinson pictured with his wife Mary at a cricket match in 1994. Picture: Getty

He later became a household name for hosting Parkinson, which saw him interview a range of famous faces, his most well known including Muhammed Ali and George Michael.

He later moved into writing, publishing his autobiography Parky: My Autobiography in 2008.

In 1959, Michael married his wife Mary Agnes Heneghan. They have three children together.

In 2013, Michael was diagnosed with prostate cancer but was given the all clear two years later.

