Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash set to take part in new reality TV series filmed at Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are said to be taking part in a new reality TV series. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's new show Escape to Pickle cottage is reportedly in the works.

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash have reportedly signed up to take part in a fly-on-the-wall series which will showcase their life at Pickle Cottage.

The Sort Your Life Out host and her ex-EastEnders actor beau will let cameras into their home and document their family life with their six children.

It is expected that their kids Zach, 16, Harry, 16, Leighton, 12, Rex, five, Rose, two, and Belle, one, will be making appearances on the show, and we may see a cameo from Stacey's sister Jemma, as well as the Loose Women star's many pets.

When does Escape to Pickle Cottage start, what channel is it on and what is the show about? Here is everything we know about the new series.

Stacey Solomon has a new reality TV series in the works. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

When does Escape to Pickle Cottage start?

An official release date for Escape to Pickle Cottage has not been confirmed, however it is believed the show will air in 2025.

The reality TV series is expected to be shown on BBC One, but it is not clear on which day or time it will be aired.

Stacey Solomon's fans will get a peak inside Pickle Cottage . Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

What is Escape to Pickle Cottage about?

The reality series is expected to follow Stacey and Joe as they navigate parenthood, busy work schedules and exciting projects.

Speaking about the show, a source told The Mirror: "Who needs the Kardashians or the Osbournes when you've got Stacey and Joe? The BBC might not seem like an obvious home for this kind of project but they have developed a great working relationship over the years so this felt like a natural progression."

They continued: "It's great that Stacey and Joe are going to let viewers into their lives. It might be chaos but it's organised chaos!"

Stacey Solomon's children are said to be involved in the show. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The insider added: "Everyone's excited to see what the cameras will find - does Stacey still hang up her crisps on pegs now she's got her hands full with three children aged under four? Does Joe always cook as though he's competing on Celebrity Masterchef? All of this and far more will soon become clear."

"It's really going to be a lot of fun. Everyone is delighted they agreed to let the cameras in and this will be something a bit different for BBC One."