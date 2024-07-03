Stacey Solomon admits she doesn’t share a bed with husband Joe Swash

3 July 2024, 12:57

Stacey Solomon appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox
Stacey Solomon appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Getty/Instagram: @staceysolomon

By Tiasha Debray

Mother-of-five Stacey Solomon has recently revealed that she and her husband Joe Swash don’t sleep in the same bed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon delighted her fans when the Sort Your Life Out presenter and her husband Joe Swash appeared on Celebrity Googlebox.

Joe most recently found himself in the headlines after fans were left outraged at the way he packed his children’s lunchboxes, but other than that the pair have been enjoying their lives in Pickle Cottage with their idyllic family.

But what happens when you pop the TV on and are recording? Idle chit-chat that gives away a little bit too much.

But Stacey’s not one to hide away from sharing details of her personal life and in a candid moment, she revealed that she and her husband no longer sleep in the same bed.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash confirmed their relationship in 2016
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash confirmed their relationship in 2016. Picture: Getty

During the episode of Celebrity Gogglebox, the pair had some banter whilst watching a film.

Joe turned to Stacey and said: "We used to have pillow talk, didn’t we?"

To which Stacey replied: "We used to sleep in bed together, do you remember that?"

Stacey Solomon often posts images of her children on social media
Stacey Solomon often posts images of her children on social media. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Before you let your imagination go wild as to why these two may not sleep together, they quickly clarified it had everything to do with having three young children rapidly in four years.

“Before we had three kids in four years,” Stacey quipped back at her husband before Joe replied jokingly impersonating his wife. “I’ll go in Rex’s bed with the baby, alright,” he said doing his best Stacey impression, “That’s what happens, innit, babe."

Stacey Solomon often posts images of her children on social media
Stacey Solomon often posts images of her children on social media. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey and Joe are a family of eight, with three children under the age of six. Rex is five, Rose is two and little Belle is just one year old who all share the pair as parents.

Stacey also has two teenage children from her past relationship, Zachary who is 16 years old and Leighton who is 12, whilst Joe has a 17-year-old son from his own past relationship.

Joe and Stacey may have met over a decade ago on I’m A Celebrity, however, they didn’t find each other romantically until years later and confirmed their relationship in 2016.

They got engaged in 2020 and have been married since 2022.

