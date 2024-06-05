Stacey Solomon reveals nasty black eye injury after painful accident at Pickle Cottage

5 June 2024, 15:33

Stacey Solomon showed off a bruised eye this week
Stacey Solomon showed off a bruised eye this week. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Fans were stunned when Stacey Solomon revealed she had given herself a black eye.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 34, shocked followers earlier this week by sporting a bruised eye after injuring herself at Pickle Cottage.

The mother-of-five revealed her shocking wound on Instagram, informing fans that the nasty cut was caused by a DIY accident while she was building a coop for her new ducklings.

The Loose Woman favourite told her audience that she had made the impulsive decision to build a home for her pets in a dimly lit area, which resulted in her giving herself a black eye.

Speaking about the incident on her Instagram Stories, the Sort Your Life Out host admitted that she blamed herself for the accident and should have known better.

Stacey Solomon was sporting a bruise in her Instagram Stories
Stacey Solomon was sporting a bruise in her Instagram Stories. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Speaking about building the coop, Stacey confessed: "I thought 'If I don't put it up right this second I won't put it up until the weekend'. And any normal person would say 'It's fine put it up at the weekend, they're not going to be in that coop for another six weeks' but my toxic trait is if there's something in front of me I have to do it immediately."

She continued: "So I persisted to build a duck coop in literally dusk, dusk lighting and I got to the roof, got to the triangle bit on the roof and dropped it on my eye. Why am I like this?

"So that'll be fun at the shoot tomorrow. It will probably be worse tomorrow. It's always worse the day after the day after."

Stacey Solomon showed her injury to fans
Stacey Solomon showed her injury to fans. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

However the injury wasn't in vain, as Stacey is proud of her work, stating: "But it was worth it. I'll show the coop it looks really good. I've still got to do the base and dig out the pond but it is really cool and I'm very excited."

The X Factor star went on to show off her sweet new coop which will be home to the ducklings.

Stacey Solomon showed off her new coop
Stacey Solomon showed off her new coop. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Last month Stacey announced she and her husband Joe Swash, 42, has welcomed some feathered friends to the family.

Taking to Instagram, the influencer wrote: "Welcome To Pickle Cottage 🦆 Little Ones. 🥹 We are so excited to love you & we hope you love living here & being a part of our crazy family. We have no idea what to call our new babies yet, so any suggestions welcome 🫶

"Honestly wanted to make our garden home to ducklings for so long so thank you @luisazissman from giving us the opportunity to raise your hatchlings 🥹🥲"

Watch Joe Swash with the ducklings here:

Stacey Solomon watches Joe Swash cuddle with the ducks

This comes after Stacey confessed she wanted to take a step back from her TV career and focus on being a stay-at-home mum.

Speaking to Caroline Hirons on the Glad We Had This Chat podcast, Stacey opened up about her five year goal, revealing: "Every year I have a team meeting with my agent and everyone on the team to say, 'What's your plan? What's your goal?' And this year when they asked me my five-year goal, I was like, I want to be a stay-at-home mum."

She went on to add: "That is my dream, it's my ultimate dream. I just want to be with my kids."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Helen Worth will leave her role of Gail Platt on ITV's soap Coronation Street later this year

Why is Helen Worth leaving Coronation Street? Everything we know about Gail Platt's exit

The Love Island bombshell has been revealed

Who is the Love Island bombshell? Everything we know about the new arrival

TV & Movies

Joey Essex opened up on Love Island about the loss of his mum

What happened to Joey Essex's mum? Love Island star opens up about family tragedy

Exclusive
Simon Cowell has stated that Bruno Tonioli will be part of the BGT judging panel next year

Simon Cowell denies rumours Bruno Tonioli has been 'axed' from Britain's Got Talent

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? The unlucky Islander revealed

TV & Movies

Here's all the women Joey Essex has been linked to over the years

Joey Essex's ex-girlfriends and relationships explained - from Vanessa Bauer to Sam Faiers

Simon Cowell is hoping to find another UK boyband sensation

Simon Cowell launches hunt for next superstar UK boyband

How did Joey Essex make his £8million empire?

Joey Essex's net worth explained from TV shows, brand deals and businesses

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Gerald Cooper is a cast member on Clarkson's Farm

Clarkson's Farm fans delighted as Lisa Hogan shares Gerald Cooper update following cancer diagnosis
Love Island First Look is an important video to fans

What time does Love Island First Look come out?

TV & Movies

Joey Essex is going on Love Island 2024

How much is Joey Essex being paid to go on Love Island? His fee revealed

TV & Movies

l

Love Island 2024 cast revealed - meet the contestants

TV & Movies

16 couples are still together covering all season of Love Island UK ever

Which Love Island couples are still together now? Success stories revealed

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Who was scouted and who applied for Love Island UK 2024?

Which Love Island cast members applied for the show and who was approached?

TV & Movies

7 of the best LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids

Pride Month 2024: 8 of the best LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids

Lifestyle

Harriet Blackmore is a Love Island contestant

Love Island star Harriett Blackmore's age, job, ex-boyfriend, brother and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Nicole Samuel is part of the Love Island line-up

Love Island star Nicole Samuel's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Munveer Jabbal is looking for love on Love Island

Love Island's Munveer Jabbal's age, job, Instagram and link to Piers Morgan uncovered

TV & Movies

Mimii Ngulube stars on Love Island 2024

Love Island’s Mimii Ngulube’s age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Ronnie Vint is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island

Love Island star Ronnie Vint's age, Instagram, ex-girlfriend, football career and celebrity connections revealed

TV & Movies

Samantha Kenny joins the cast of Love Island 2024

Love Island’s Samantha Kenny's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Sam Taylor is looking for love on Love Island

Love Island star Sam Taylor's age, job, tattoos and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Ayo Odukoya will be taking part in Love Island 2024

Love Island's Ayo Odukoya's height, age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Jess White joins the 2024 cast of Love Island series 11

Love Island’s Jess White’s age, job, weight loss and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Ciaran Davies is looking for a partner on Love Island

Love Island's Ciaran Davies age, Instagram, rugby career and ex-girlfriend revealed

TV & Movies

Sean Stone has joined the Love Island line-up

Love Island's Sean Stone's age, job, TikTok fame and ex-girlfriend revealed

TV & Movies

Patsy Field is hoping find love on Love Island

Love Island star Patsy Field's age, job, Instagram and Erb's Palsy condition explained

TV & Movies

Maya Jama has hosted four seasons of the reality dating show

How much is Maya Jama paid for hosting Love Island?

TV & Movies

Olly Murs has spoken about his 15 year feud with his brother

Olly Murs shares heartbreaking update amid family feud with twin brother