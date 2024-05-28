Stacey Solomon announces plans to step back from TV in dramatic career move

28 May 2024, 12:24

Stacey Solomon has revealed she wants to quit TV
Stacey Solomon has revealed she wants to quit TV. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Tiasha Debray

Stacey Solomon has opened up about wanting to give up her work on TV completely, in order to focus on being a full-time mum.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon, 34, has opened up about her future in the television industry.

The celebrity mum has hinted that she's contemplated quitting her career completely so she could focus on being a full-time mother to her five children, alongside her husband, ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash, 42.

Speaking to Caroline Hirons on the Glad We Had This Chat podcast, Stacey opened up about her five year goal, which involved her focussing more on her family rather than her career.

The Sort Your Life Out host said: "Every year I have a team meeting with my agent and everyone on the team to say, 'What's your plan? What's your goal?' And this year when they asked me my five-year goal, I was like, I want to be a stay-at-home mum."

Stacey Solomon's eldest son, Zachary turned 16 in 2024
Stacey Solomon's eldest son, Zachary turned 16 in 2024. Picture: Instagram: @staceysolomon

She went on to add: "That is my dream, it's my ultimate dream. I just want to be with my kids."

It appears that this new career move was inspired by her eldest son Zachary, 15, who is about to leave school.

Speaking on the podcast, Stacey revealed: "I definitely feel like I'm at a pivotal moment in my life where Zachary is about to leave school and become an adult. I think I'm at a point in my life where I recognise that I've been really busy for his life. And his life is at a really important point."

Stacey Solomon's son Zachary will be leaving school this year
Stacey Solomon's son Zachary will be leaving school this year. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She went on to say: "My second son will get to that point before I know it. And then I've got these three babies.

"I don't want to feel like I missed what I potentially missed with my older children and I want to be there for my older children, who I think need me now more than ever. I've been battling that in my head."

Stacey’s children include Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships, as well as Rex, five, Rose, two, and Belle, one, with Joe.

Stacey Solomon was only 17 years old when she got pregnant with her eldest son
Stacey Solomon was only 17 years old when she got pregnant with her eldest son. Picture: Getty

Whilst on the podcast, Stacey opened up about how she felt when she first discovered she was pregnant with Zachary at the age of 17.

The TV favourite admitted: "When I had to tell my dad. I was really scared, but I think deep down I knew he'd be fine. I think I was, I was sh****** myself and I was scared to tell him."

Stacey continued: "But I also deep down knew he's never going to disown me. And I knew they'd know the answers as well as what I should do. And they gave me all my options."

This experience formed what sort of mother Stacey herself wanted to be to her kids, as she revealed: "This is something I always say to my kids, like, come to me.

"Yes, whatever it is, I am the only one who's not going to disown you. I'm the only one who's always going to be there. And I think deep down, I knew that."

