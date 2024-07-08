Sue Radford pays emotional tribute to son Alfie on 10th anniversary of his stillbirth

8 July 2024, 15:01

Sue and Noel Radford have opened up on the anniversary of their son's passing
Sue and Noel Radford have opened up on the anniversary of their son's passing. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

By Hope Wilson

Sue and Noel Radford have taken to social media to remember their late son Alfie.

Sue Radford, 48, has paid tribute to her stillborn son Alfie on the 10th anniversary of his birth.

The mum-of-22 and her husband Noel, 53, took to Instagram over the weekend to reflect on their loss, writing: "This time 10 years ago I was in a labour room being told our beautiful baby boy had no heartbeat.

"I would be induced a few hours later for him to be born silent but perfect at 7:54am the next morning. This time of year never ever gets easier. I cant believe it's 10 years tomorrow since he was born."

Sue also shared a video of her youngest child Heidie, four, helping to clean Alfie's gravestone with the caption: "Heidie's giving her big brother's headstone a good clean bless her."

Sue Radford shared an image of her daughter Heidie at Alfie's grave
Sue Radford shared an image of her daughter Heidie at Alfie's grave. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

Alfie passed away in 2014, however Sue and Noel often talk about their late child on their TV show 22 Kids & Counting.

During one moving episode, Noel opened up about Alfie, telling cameras: "It's definitely something we know we talk about - Alfie. Obviously the kids come with us when we got to see his grave and things like that. So even the ones that weren't born, they understand it - who Alfie is."

Sue went on to add: "It's the worst thing that I think we'd ever been through", before stating: "That was just the lowest point in our lives."

Sue and Noel Radford often speak about Alfie on their TV show
Sue and Noel Radford often speak about Alfie on their TV show. Picture: Channel 5

The family often pay tribute to Alfie on his birthday, with Sue writing a moving statement about her son last year.

She penned: "Happy heavenly birthday to Alfie 👼 9 years ago you entered this world silent but so perfect in every way ❤️ we miss you so much and often wonder who you would have been like and what you would have loved doing 😢 you’ll always be our missing heartbeat Alfie our beautiful boy ❤️❤️"

Sue Radford often posts on Alfie's birthday
Sue Radford often posts on Alfie's birthday. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

Despite this difficult time of year, there is some light on its way to the Radford family as their daughter Katie, 21, recently announced she was expecting her first baby with long-term boyfriend Connor Carter.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Kate shared a video of the couple finding out the gender of their unborn child, writing: "Baby Carter mummy and daddy can’t wait too meet you."

In the sweet video viewers can see Connor kicking a football filled with blue powder, while Katie lets off a confetti cannon which shoots out blue paper.

