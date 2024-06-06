Sue Radford shares plans for ‘massive’ renovation of 10-bed Morecambe mansion

Sue Radford is hoping to revamp her family home. Picture: Channel 5/YouTube/The Radford Family

By Hope Wilson

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford is planning on redecorating her Morecambe home very soon.

Sue Radford, 49, has revealed plans to redecorate her 10-bedroom Morecambe mansion.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sue stated that she was ready to undertake the ‘massive’ task of ‘redecorating the house’, starting with the living room.

The TV star informed her 528,000 followers of her DIY venture, stating: "Really want to decorate our lounge and replace these units but can’t decide what I would like."

She then hinted that the family are keen to include a 'media wall', telling her fans: "So everyone’s saying media wall so deffo going to look into this as think it would look incredible."

Sue Radford is keen to redecorate her home. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

The family home currently has 10 bedrooms, an outdoor cinema and a £27,000 swimming pool in their back garden, according to The Sun.

This revamp comes after Sue disclosed the sad news that she, husband Noel, 53, and their children would not be moving into their ‘dream home’ after the family shared their house hunt on 22 Kids and Counting.

On Instagram, Sue was asked by a fan if the Radfords would be relocating to the £850,000 farmhouse featured during the most recent series of their Channel 5 show.

In a prompt reply, Sue disclosed: "No we aren't but it's all in the series yet to air."

Sue Radford shared images of what she'd like her living room to look like. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

When another viewer accused the family of looking for a home for "TV ratings and free holidays", the mother-of-22 replied: "No it fell through and we decided that we didn't want a mortgage going into our 60s. Too old for that now."

Sue went on to add: "I'm a big believer in everything happens for a reason and I'm so glad he took it off the market now."

Whilst Sue, Noel and the kids will have to stay in their current home for a little longer, it looks like they're planning on making the most out of their house.

Sue Radford and Noel Radford are redecorating their home. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

The next series of 22 Kids and Counting is sure to document their real estate journey, with Sue revealing filming had wrapped just days ago.

While it isn't clear when the next season of the show will air, the 2024 series has recently ended, so it may be a good chunk of time before we see Britain's Biggest Family back on our screens.