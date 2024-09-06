The Chase contestants win £100K as they take home show's biggest cash prize ever

The Chase viewers were delighted as they watched Ian and Karen win the £100,000. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

The Chase players Ian and Karen walked away from a showdown with Paul Sinha with £50,000 each in the epic history-making moment.

The Chase viewers got to watch the moment Ian, 63, and Karen, 54, walked away with a whopping £100,000 after beating the chaser this week.

During Thursday evening's episode (Thursday 5th September) chaser Paul Sinha took on Ian, Karen, Jennie and Gregor in a historic episode of the hit ITV gameshow, hosted by Bradley Walsh, where two players walked away with £50,000 each.

Sadly for Jennie and Gregor, they did not make it to the final are they were caught by Paul during their individual quizzing moments.

Ian, a magician from Middlesex, was the first to make it through to the final with £6,000, but it was last player, tutor Karen from Cheshire, who risked everything when she opted for the big cash prize while going up against the TV star at the table.

Ian and Karen were delighted when they won £50,000 each on The Chase after facing Paul Sinha in a head-to-head. Picture: ITV

Calling it a "once in a lifetime" offer, Karen decided to play for £94,000 which - when she won her place in the final - meant the pair was playing to win that impressive £100K.

The Chaser Paul told Karen her performance at the table was "brilliant" and even applauded her when she revealed she was going for the top cash offer.

During the final round of questions, the pair only managed to set a target of 16 for Paul, and they didn't appear too hopeful when he returned to the studio for the final chase.

However, after six incorrect answers and two successful push-backs, the pair ended up winning the cash prize, much to the delight of host Bradley and viewers.

The Chase contestants make history with £100K win

The final question that Paul got wrong, which ultimately sealed the deal for Ian and Karen, was: "Leslie Manville played the widow Cathy in what BBC sitcom?"

Clearly flustered by the ticking time, Paul replied: "Last of the Summer Wine", which was incorrect. He appeared to have realised his mistake seconds after getting it wrong.

While the players did not know the answer - which was Mum - and guessed incorrectly with EastEnders, it did not matter as there was only one second left on the clock and no time for Paul to catch them.

The Chaser, Paul Sinha, was gutted by the mistake he made, leading Karen and Ian to win the £100,000. Picture: ITV

As the buzzer sounded, Ian and Karen threw their hands up in the air and celebrated, clearly shocked that they had won the cash prize.

Previously, Ian said he would spend whatever money he won on a new car, which Karen said she would take her family on a holiday to Abu Dhabi - now they walked away with £50,000 each, however, their plans may have changed.