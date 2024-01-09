The Chase's Anne Hegerty breaks silence on string of 'cheating' allegations

9 January 2024, 10:53

The Chase's Anne Hegerty breaks silence on string of 'cheating' allegations
The Chase's Anne Hegerty breaks silence on string of 'cheating' allegations. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Chase's Governess has responded to a string of allegations about Bradley Walsh's hit ITV quiz show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Chase's Anne Hegerty, 68, has hit back at allegations both she and host Bradley Walsh 'cheat' on the show.

Anne, who is known on the show as The Governess, has been part of The Chase since 2010 and stars alongside Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis as quizzing experts.

The Governess, who was a writer after studying journalism at the University of Edinburgh before her TV career, has now hit back at a string of accusations against the show which have been building up for years.

Anne said she has been accused of "all sorts of things" during her time on The Chase, but says "nothing secret is happening" on the ITV show.

Anne Hegerty, also known as The Governess, has starred on The Chase since 2010
Anne Hegerty, also known as The Governess, has starred on The Chase since 2010. Picture: ITV

These accusations include claims she wears an earpiece when answering quizzing questions, but they don't stop at just her.

Bradley Walsh has also been accused in the past for wiring and influencing the results of the show, particularly asking questions "faster" for The Chasers.

Anne insists none of this is true, and that the show is assessed by independent adjudicators.

Bradley Walsh hosts The Chase with experts Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis as the quizzing experts
Bradley Walsh hosts The Chase with experts Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis as the quizzing experts. Picture: ITV

Speaking to the Daily Star, Anne said: "I get people saying all sorts of things. They ask me if I cheat. They say, 'You’ve got someone in your ears telling you the answers.'

“Others say Bradley reads the questions faster for the Chasers. I’ve checked with a stopwatch, and he doesn’t do that. If the show did any of that, wouldn’t they get six better-looking people?"

Anne added: “There are always going to be cynical people, but we have independent adjudicators – there’s nothing secret happening. It wouldn’t work if it wasn’t all above board.”

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

Diane from The Traitors: Age, job and famous son revealed

Diane from The Traitors: Age, job and famous son revealed

Ross from The Traitors: Age, job and famous brother revealed

Ross from The Traitors: Age, job and famous brother revealed

Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors and wearing black on the Baftas red carpet

How much is Claudia Winkleman paid for The Traitors? A look inside her net worth

Showbiz

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have built up their fortune

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash net worth: How much do the TV couple earn?

Celebrities

When does Love Island All Stars 2024 start and is the show live? Here is everything you need to know

When does Love Island All Stars 2024 start and is the show live? Here is everything you need to know

Love Island All Stars: Full line-up revealed

Love Island All Stars lineup: 2024 cast revealed

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

When is the next episode of The Traitors? Episode release schedule

When is the next episode of The Traitors? Episode release schedule

The Traitors shock Diane and Ross revealed as mother and son

The Traitors shock as Diane and Ross are revealed as mother and son

The Traitors fans work out where they have seen contestant Kyra before

The Traitors fans work out where they've seen contestant Kyra before

The Traitors Castle: Where is the show filmed?

Where is the castle in The Traitors?

The Traitors star Diane's famous son warns viewers 'she's bonkers'

The Traitors star Diane's famous son warns viewers 'she's bonkers'

Trending on Heart

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces exciting career move

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces exciting career move

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon says 'it doesn't feel real' after being rushed to hospital on holiday

Stacey Solomon says 'it doesn't feel real' after being rushed to hospital on holiday

Celebrities

Kate Garraway issues heartbreaking statement following husband Derek's death

Kate Garraway issues heartbreaking statement following husband Derek's death

Celebrities

Martin Lewis explains new tax rule for anyone with an online 'side hustle'

Martin Lewis explains new tax rule for anyone with an online 'side hustle'

Lifestyle

Derek Draper dead: Kate Garraway's husband dies aged 56

Derek Draper, Kate Garraway's husband, dies aged 56

Celebrities

New travel rules British tourists will need to follow for holidays in 2024 revealed

New travel rules British tourists will need to follow for holidays in 2024 revealed

Lifestyle

Pontins announce closure of third park in weeks, leaving only two UK resorts currently open

Pontins announce closure of third park in weeks, leaving only two resorts currently open

Lifestyle

First Dates Merlin Griffiths reveals 'life-changing consequences' of bowel cancer diagnosis

First Dates Merlin Griffiths reveals 'life-changing consequences' of bowel cancer

Celebrities

Car tax increases 2024: How much drivers will be paying

Car tax increases 2024: Rates and how much drivers will be paying revealed

Lifestyle

Where do The Traitors sleep?

Where do The Traitors sleep?

How long is The Traitors on for and when does it end?

How long is The Traitors on for and when does it end?

How much do The Traitors win?

How much do The Traitors win?

Who is Rat on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Who is Rat on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Why the real Mr Bates has turned down OBE over Post Office scandal

Why the real Mr Bates has turned down OBE over Post Office scandal

News