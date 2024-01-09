The Chase's Anne Hegerty breaks silence on string of 'cheating' allegations

By Alice Dear

The Chase's Governess has responded to a string of allegations about Bradley Walsh's hit ITV quiz show.

The Chase's Anne Hegerty, 68, has hit back at allegations both she and host Bradley Walsh 'cheat' on the show.

Anne, who is known on the show as The Governess, has been part of The Chase since 2010 and stars alongside Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis as quizzing experts.

The Governess, who was a writer after studying journalism at the University of Edinburgh before her TV career, has now hit back at a string of accusations against the show which have been building up for years.

Anne said she has been accused of "all sorts of things" during her time on The Chase, but says "nothing secret is happening" on the ITV show.

These accusations include claims she wears an earpiece when answering quizzing questions, but they don't stop at just her.

Bradley Walsh has also been accused in the past for wiring and influencing the results of the show, particularly asking questions "faster" for The Chasers.

Anne insists none of this is true, and that the show is assessed by independent adjudicators.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Anne said: "I get people saying all sorts of things. They ask me if I cheat. They say, 'You’ve got someone in your ears telling you the answers.'

“Others say Bradley reads the questions faster for the Chasers. I’ve checked with a stopwatch, and he doesn’t do that. If the show did any of that, wouldn’t they get six better-looking people?"

Anne added: “There are always going to be cynical people, but we have independent adjudicators – there’s nothing secret happening. It wouldn’t work if it wasn’t all above board.”

