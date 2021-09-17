Who is Aimee Lou Wood? The Sex Education star's age, Instagram and boyfriend revealed

17 September 2021, 16:35

Who plays Aimee in Sex Education? Here's your need-to-know on actor Aimee Lou Wood.

Season three of Sex Education has finally arrived on Netflix, with the new season featuring many of the original cast we all know and love.

The comedy-drama follows a group of teenagers at the fictional Moordale High School, as they navigate life and relationships.

One of the cast returning for the new series is Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Aimee in the show.

Here's your need-to-know on her.

Who is Aimee Lou Wood? How old is she?

Aimee, 26, is an actor from Stockport, Greater Manchester.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Acting from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in 2017, during which time she was involved in a number of theatre productions.

Aimee stars in Netflix's Sex Education
Aimee stars in Netflix's Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

What else has Aimee Lou Wood been in?

Aimee has held a number of theatre roles, including in Mary Stuart (2016–2017), People, Places and Things (2017), and Uncle Vanya (2020).

She has played Aimee in Sex Education since its first season.

Speaking to Heart.co.uk about season three ahead of its release, Aimee said: "We can expect a lot of growth from all the characters. We really want it to feel like you’re seeing your old friends again, but you’re going to see new facets of those old friends.

"Everyone’s kind of really growing up and I think a lot of that is to do with this new headteacher who has brought this completely opposing ethos to Moordale, and the students in the wake of that are figuring out a lot about shame and kind of learning how to embrace their individually when someone is trying to stifle it."

Who is Aimee Lou Wood's boyfriend?

Aimee and Connor are dating in real life
Aimee and Connor are dating in real life. Picture: Getty

Aimee previously dated her Sex Education co-star, Connor Swindells, but the pair have now split up.

Opening up to Grazia about the split, she said: "We’d had some time apart and then we realised that maybe the relationship wasn’t serving us both.

"We still really love each other and respect each other. It was an okay breakup, it wasn’t dramatic."

Is Aimee Lou Wood on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @aimeelouwood.

