Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa said he’s ‘honoured’ to have been cast as next Doctor Who

9 May 2022, 08:45 | Updated: 9 May 2022, 08:56

Ncuti Gatwa spoke to Heart Breakfast's Ashley Roberts at the BAFTAs about his role as the new Doctor Who.

A huge congratulations is in order for Ncuti Gatwa after it was announced he will take over from Jodie Whittaker as the star of Doctor Who.

The 29-year-old will become the 14th Time Lord on the popular science fiction show, after the nation fell in love with his character Eric Effiong in Netflix’s Sex Education.

And Ncuti joined Heart’s very own Ashley Roberts on the red carpet of the BAFTAs, where he said he was ‘honoured’ to have been given the role.

When asked how he felt about joining the cast, Ncuti said: “I’m excited, nervous, scared, but really happy it’s out. I got cast way back, so I’m really happy I get to say now.”

“It’s such an institution and an iconic British role I feel really honoured to be given that baton, I couldn't believe it when I got cast so, it’s now real.”

Ashley then asked if filming had already started, to which he replied: “No we don’t start for a little while, I don't know anything other than I’m the doctor.”

Scottish actor Gatwa, who was born in Rwanda, has played Eric in Sex Education since the show started back in 2019.

Showrunner Russell T Davies commented: “The future is here and it’s Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars.

"Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started. I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!”

