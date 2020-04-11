Britain’s Got Talent prize: What do the winners win?

What do the winners of Britain's Got Talent win? Is there a cash prize? And what is the Royal Variety Show? Find out everything...

Britain’s Got Talent is as good as it gets when it comes to reality TV shows.

If you want to feel great and watch a whole heap of talented performers at the same time, look no further this Saturday night.

But with the likes of Colin Thackery, Tokio Myers and Spellbound winning the coveted prize in the past, the question is, what's the prize for BGT? Here’s everything you need to know…

What do Britain’s Got Talent winners win?

After being judged by Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden, the winners of Britain’s Got Talent are awarded a huge cash prize.

When the show started, the first-place winner was handed a cheque for £100,000, but in 2012, the money was increased to £500,000.

Since then, winners have got £250,000, so it is unclear whether Simon will decide to boost the grand prize once more, or keep it the same.

As well as this, the winner of BGT - as voted for by the public - the lucky contest will get to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

This is a televised variety show held annually to raise money for the Royal Variety Charity (of which Queen Elizabeth II is life-patron).

Senior members of the Royal Family traditionally attend, although the Queen hasn’t been since 2012.

Last year, Prince William and Kate Middleton were watching, so the pressure is on the BGT winner.

When is Britain’s Got Talent on?

Britain's Got Talent will is back on Saturday, April 11 at 8pm for its 14th year.

Presenters Ant and Dec have already shared some of their highlights from this year's auditions.

"I’ll tell you what we’ve had this year more than the last few series is people just giving it a go," Ant said.

"It’s like BGT has gone old school this year and people are just walking in from their bedrooms and showing us their talent. Thankfully, a lot of them have been good! I mean, it’s classic good and classic bad on both sides."

