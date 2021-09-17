Who plays Adam in Sex Education? Connor Swindells' height, age and Instagram revealed

Connor Swindells is the actor who plays Adam in Netflix's Sex Education - find out his age, Instagram, girlfriend and other TV work.

The much-anticipated third series of Sex Education has finally dropped on Netflix, and we couldn't be happier about the return of one of our favourite shows.

The comedy-drama is set in the fictional Moordale High School, and follows a group of teens as they navigate life, sex and relationships.

As well as a number of new faces, many of the beloved original cast are returning for season three.

One of these is Connor Swindells, who plays Adam Groff.

Here's your need-to-know on him.

Connor plays Adam Groff in Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

Who is Connor Swindells? What's his age and background?

Connor, 24, is an actor from Lewes, East Sussex. He is thought to be around 6ft tall.

He started acting after a friend dared him to audition for a local play, in which he was cast as the lead.

He guest-starred in an episode of Harlots in 2017, and played Fletcher in Sky One drama Jamestown.

Connor also played Donald in The Vanishing (2018), and played Adam in VS in 2019.

He was cast as Adam Groff, the headmaster's son, in Sex Education in 2019.

Is Connor Swindells still with Aimee Lou Wood?

Connor started dating his co-star Aimee Loud Wood in January 2019, but they reportedly split in March 2020.

Speaking about the break-up to the Guardian, Aimee said: “We have a mutual respect and we want the best for each other.”

Is Connor Swindells on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @connor_swindells.

How can I watch Sex Education season three?

All episodes of the new series are available to watch on Netflix now.